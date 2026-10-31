Saudi Arabia's salary structure for degree holders is governed by a royal decree, with pay varying by qualification level

PhD holders earn the highest basic salary among the three academic categories, with experience allowances added annually

A 15% cost-of-living allowance applies on top of all base salaries listed under the royal decree

Saudi Arabia has published the official salary structure for workers holding university degrees, master's degrees, and doctoral qualifications, with pay scales set under Royal Decree No. (A/23) dated 20 March 1432 AH.

The structure covers three academic categories and applies a 15% cost-of-living allowance on top of each basic salary.

Saudi Arabia salary scale provides higher pay and annual experience increments for university, master's, and PhD degree holders. Photo credit: AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Workers also earn experience increments annually, up to a cap of 15 years.

Salaries by degree level

Non-Educational University Degree

Basic Salary: 2,220

Experience Allowance: 100 per year

Maximum Years of Experience: 15

Maximum Salary: 3,720

Non-Educational Master's Degree (MSc)

Basic Salary: 2,795

Experience Allowance: 115 per year

Maximum Years of Experience: 15

Maximum Salary: 4,520

Educational or Non-Educational PhD Degree

Basic Salary: 4,715

Experience Allowance: 175 per year

Maximum Years of Experience: 15

Maximum Salary: 7,340

Note: A 15% cost-of-living allowance applies in addition to the salaries listed above.

Workers with a non-educational university degree start on a basic monthly salary of 2,220 Saudi riyals. They receive an additional 100 riyals for each year of experience, bringing the maximum monthly salary to 3,720 riyals after 15 years.

Those holding a non-educational master's degree (MSc) receive a higher starting point of 2,795 riyals per month. Their annual experience increment stands at 115 riyals, and their salary can reach a maximum of 4,520 riyals per month.

The highest earnings go to holders of a PhD, whether in an educational or non-educational field. Their basic salary begins at 4,715 riyals per month, with an experience increment of 175 riyals per year. After 15 years, their monthly pay can reach 7,340 riyals.

Cost-of-living allowance applies to all categories

In addition to the salaries listed across all three qualification levels, Saudi Arabia applies a 15% cost-of-living allowance. This means the actual take-home pay for eligible workers is higher than the basic and experience-based figures shown in the official scale.

The decree does not differentiate between citizens and expatriate workers within the listed categories, and the figures represent the standard benchmark set by the Saudi government for workers covered under this pay framework.

Saudi Arabia announces fresh minimum wage threshold

Legit.ng earlier reported that Saudi Arabia will raise the minimum monthly wage that qualifies a Saudi private-sector worker as fully counted under the Nitaqat Saudization programme, moving the figure from its current level to SR5,000 in April 2027 and then to SR6,000 in April 2028.

Source: Legit.ng