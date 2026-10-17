Gospel singer Toluwanisings collapsed and was taken to multiple hospitals in Ibadan, Oyo state, before his death

His personal assistant alleged that some hospitals cited a doctors' strike while others simply turned the singer away

The Oyo State Commissioner for Health said she was unaware of the gospel artiste's death when contacted by journalists

The death of popular gospel singer Olayemi Bolaji, widely known as Toluwanisings, has triggered public anger after his team alleged that several hospitals in Ibadan, Oyo state, refused to attend to him following a sudden collapse.

His personal assistant, Babadunni Olayemi, said frantic efforts to get medical help for the singer proved futile. According to Babadunni, the team visited between seven and eight hospitals across Ibadan, only to be turned away at each one.

UCH Ibadan responds to claim about gospel singer Toluwanisings' death. Credit: toluwanisings.

Source: Instagram

"They took him to different hospitals. Some said the doctors were on strike, while others said he was rejected at the hospitals. We all tried, praying for him and taking him around to hospitals. We took him to about seven or eight different hospitals here in Ibadan, but God said it was his time," he said.

UCH Denies Knowledge of Singer's Visit

Several Nigerians linked the reported difficulties to an ongoing strike by resident doctors at the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan. However, according to PUNCH, the hospital's Public Relations Officer, Funmilayo Enitan, pushed back against that narrative, clarifying that UCH had already resumed services by the time the incident occurred.

Enitan stated that the strike in question was a localised, internal action and not a national directive. She also said the hospital had no record of Toluwanisings being brought to its facility.

"The hospital is running its services. The strike was a local one within the hospital; it was not a national strike. I was not aware that he was brought to UCH. I was not officially informed that he was brought to UCH. There was no record of it with the management," she said.

Oyo state government silent on singer's death

Attempts to get a response from the Oyo State government were largely unsuccessful. The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi, expressed ignorance of the situation when reached for comment.

"Which gospel artiste? I don't know the gospel artiste that died recently," she said.

The Commissioner for Information, Dotun Oyelade, did not answer calls or respond to a WhatsApp message seeking comment on the matter.

The singer's death has reignited debate around emergency healthcare access in Nigeria, with critics pointing to systemic gaps that leave patients vulnerable during medical crises.

UCH Ibadan reveals Toluwanisings was not brought to its facility. Credit: toluwanisings.

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Toluwanisings' family address online reports about his funeral arrangement.

Woli Agba mourns Toluwanisings’ death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that comedian and gospel minister Woli Agba paid tribute to gospel singer Toluwanisings following his death on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

In his Instagram post, Woli Agba described the loss as heartbreaking, using the phrase “Sunset at Midday” to reflect the singer’s untimely passing and recalling the impact of his unique voice.

He prayed for God to comfort the late singer’s wife, children and other loved ones, ending his tribute with a farewell message: “Sing with the Angels, Bro.”

Source: Legit.ng