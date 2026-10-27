Funke Akindele made a surprise appearance at Adenike's 40th birthday celebration in Lagos over the weekend

The filmmaker was captured on video kneeling before NURTW chieftain MC Oluomo moments after arriving at the event

Akindele attended alongside Nollywood stars Lateef Adedimeji, Wunmi Toriola, Kemity, and ex-BBNaija housemate Kolapo

A brief but warm exchange between Funke Akindele and MC Oluomo at a Lagos birthday party has set social media buzzing, with fans reacting strongly to the viral footage of the encounter.

The moment unfolded on Friday, 23 October 2026, during Adenike's 40th birthday celebration, which also marked the 15th anniversary of her event management company, Kolony Events & Designs.

Funke Akindele and MC Oluomo’s interaction becomes a hot topic online. Credit: @funkejenifaakindele, @kingmcoluomo

Source: Instagram

The indoor reception, adorned with green drapery and festive stage lighting, drew a crowd of guests for what turned into an even more memorable evening.

Akindele arrived alongside fellow Nollywood stars Lateef Adedimeji, Wunmi Toriola, and Kemity, as well as former BBNaija housemate Kolapo.

Shortly after stepping into the venue, the acclaimed filmmaker spotted MC Oluomo and immediately knelt to greet the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) chieftain, a gesture that was captured on camera and quickly circulated online.

Netizens' reaction to MC Oluomo and Funke Akindele's moments

Netizens who came across the clip flooded the comments with lovestruck emojis, visibly delighted by the display of warmth and mutual respect between the two figures

Beyond the buzz-worthy greeting, Akindele used the occasion to generate excitement around her forthcoming film, The Four: No One Fights Alone, speaking about it to guests in attendance. She also distributed gifts during the celebration, sending the energy in the room even higher.

Funke Akindele’s encounter with MC Oluomo leaves social media talking. Credit: @funkeakindele

Source: Instagram

The event itself was a dual celebration: Adenike, the founder and CEO of Kolony Events & Designs, turned 40 while simultaneously commemorating a decade and a half of her company's impact in the Nigerian events industry.

The festive hall, captured under the BG Apple TV watermark, reflected the scale and style one might expect from a professional event planner marking such milestones.

Watch the moment Funke Akindele arrived at the celebration:

Femi Adebayo cast Funke Akindele, among others in Jagun Jagun 2

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Femi Adebayo released the cast for his new movie Jagun Jagun.

His female colleague Funke Akindele was listed among the cast members. Fuji stars KWAM 1 and Pasuma were also featured in the movie.

Source: Legit.ng