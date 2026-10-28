Lamine Yamal finished third at the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony in London, missing out on becoming the youngest-ever winner

The 19-year-old Barcelona winger responded with a composed message about trusting his journey and refocusing on club football

Afrobeats star Davido dropped into the comment section with a bold prediction for the Spanish teenager

Davido has sent a confident message to Lamine Yamal after the teenage Barcelona sensation finished third at the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony held in London on Monday, October 26, 2026.

Harry Kane claimed football's most coveted individual prize at the event, with Kylian Mbappé placing second. Yamal, who had been tipped by many to make history as the youngest winner of the Golden Ball, ended the night in third place at just 19 years old.

Davido backs Barcelona star Lamine Yamal to win Ballon d'Or. Credit: lamineyamal/davido

Source: Instagram

Rather than dwell on the disappointment, the Spanish winger took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 27, 2026 to address the outcome directly. In a heartfelt post, Yamal acknowledged the result with composure, writing:

"IT WILL COME, good things take time, I trust the path I'm building. Without a hurry, with excitement and with tranquility that someday my time will come. Congratulations to the winners, my focus is again on what's important, to make FC Barcelona win again."

Davido's bold prediction for Yamal

The Barcelona forward's words clearly struck a chord beyond the football world. Afrobeats superstar Davido, known for his devotion to the sport, headed straight to the comment section to back the youngster, posting just six words:

"They won't have a choice soon."

The comment quickly gathered over 7,000 likes, reflecting how widely the sentiment resonated among fans and followers of both the musician and the footballer.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Lamine Yamal's younger brother stole the spotlight at the Ballon d'Or ceremony.

A screenshot of Davido's message to Yamal after the Ballon d'Or loss is below:

Davido reacts to Lamine Yamal's post after losing 2026 Ballon d'Or. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

Spain coach backs Yamal to win Ballon d'Or

Legit.ng previously reported on Spain coach Luis de la Fuente’s message to Yamal after the Barcelona star finished third in the 2026 Ballon d’Or race.

Yamal missed out on the main prize for a second year, while Harry Kane emerged as the winner. This ended England’s 25-year wait, as the footballer became the first English winner since Michael Owen in 2001.

Source: Legit.ng