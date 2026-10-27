Kuwait's Direct Investment Promotion Authority has announced a new residency framework granting foreign investors permits of up to 15 years

The resolution covers four categories of foreigners, including owners of licensed investment entities, partners, senior executives, and eligible family members

Eligible companies must meet strict financial thresholds, including a minimum investment value of KWD 5 million, to qualify under the new rules

Kuwait has unveiled a new long-term residency framework that could allow certain foreign investors and corporate leaders to live in the country for up to 15 years, setting out four clear categories of foreigners who qualify.

The Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) announced the issuance of Council of Ministers Resolution No. (É) of 2026, a regulatory measure developed in coordination with the Ministry of Interior. The resolution was issued under Article 13 of Law No. (114) of 2024 on the Residency of Foreigners, and it applies specifically to investors operating under Law No. (116) of 2013 on the Promotion of Direct Investment in Kuwait.

Kuwait mentions the foreigners eligible for residence of 15 years. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Kuwait: Who qualifies for long-term residency

The framework targets four groups connected to KDIPA-licensed companies. These are:

1. Owners of licensed investment entities

2. Business partners

3. Senior executives who have received KDIPA approval

4. Immediate family members of qualifying individuals, provided all prescribed conditions are met.

KDIPA described the move as part of Kuwait's broader push to build a stable and competitive environment for international business, reinforcing confidence among global investors looking for long-term opportunities in the region.

Kuwait: Financial thresholds companies must meet

Qualifying for the residency benefit is not automatic. The licensed entity must maintain a total investment value of no less than KWD 5 million, while its registered capital must reach at least KWD 1 million for the approved investment activities. Beyond the financial requirements, the company must remain operationally active inside Kuwait and meet a minimum employment quota for Kuwaiti nationals.

KDIPA said the resolution is intended to support business continuity and talent mobility, giving investors and their leadership teams the certainty needed to make long-term commitments to the Kuwaiti market.

Read the full KDIPA announcement on Kuwait's new long-term residency framework.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Australia announces the allocation of 12 countries whose citizens qualify for permanent residence.

Saudi Arabia: People eligible for entrepreneur residency

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Saudi Arabia announced its entrepreneur residency programme, including the investment, ownership and job-creation rules for its two applicant categories.

The gap between the categories is striking: the second requires at least 15 million riyals in investment and 20 new jobs within two years. Who can meet the higher bar?

Source: Legit.ng