A video of Wizkid's father praying in his old neighbourhood has divided fans and sparked a heated online debate

Critics questioned why the Afrobeats star's father remains in the area, while supporters pointed to a different explanation

A post Wizkid made in 2024 about his father has resurfaced at the centre of the conversation

A 2024 post by Afrobeats superstar Wizkid has been making the rounds again online, reignited by fresh debate over a video of his father attending Friday prayers in their old neighbourhood.

The footage, filmed on October 23, 2026, shows Alhaji Muniru Olatunji Balogun observing Jumu'ah prayers in the community where the family once lived, surrounded by young children after the service.

Wizkid’s past post defending his father draws attention as fans clash over the singer’s father staying in his old neighbourhood. Photo: wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Rather than sparking admiration, the clip quickly became a flashpoint across social media, with critics, many from rival fan camps, questioning why a man with such a wealthy son continues to live and worship in an area widely referred to as the "trenches."

The argument made by detractors was straightforward: a son of Wizkid's stature and financial standing ought to have moved his father somewhere more comfortable long ago. For them, the video painted a picture of neglect.

Wizkid's supporters pushed back firmly. They noted that the elder Balogun has long been seen engaging warmly with residents in the area, sharing money after prayers and spending time with locals.

Several fans drew comparisons to other prominent Nigerian families, including the mother of billionaire Femi Otedola, who has similarly chosen to remain rooted in a traditional neighbourhood despite her son's enormous wealth.

The consensus among supporters was that the father's presence there reflects humility, not hardship.

Wizkid’s past social media post about his father’s love for his old neighbourhood resurfaces amid fan controversy. Photo: wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Wizkid's old post resurfaces

Amid the argument between fans and rivals, a 2024 post from Wizkid himself was dug up to explain the reason for his father's presence in the neighbourhood.

The singer had written in response to an earlier clip showing his father walking through rain in the same community towards an SUV.

At the time, Wizkid was direct about what the scene actually meant.

"U see his SUV in front right?!! he actually likes going back to our old hood to take walks ! see the old people and bless them with something small. That's the kind of man that raised me!" the singer wrote.

The post reframes the narrative entirely. According to Wizkid, his father's visits to the neighbourhood are a matter of personal choice, a deliberate connection to community and to the people he grew up around, with the presence of his SUV nearby underscoring that this is not a story of a man left behind.

Check out Wizkid's old X post about his dad below:

Wizkid reacts to Odumodublvck, Blaqbonez feud

Legit.ng reported that Wizkid weighed in on the ongoing beef between Odumodublvck and Blaqbonez after responding to Odumodublvck’s tweet asking him to release a song.

The Afrobeats star promised to drop the song while using the moment to urge both rappers to put their differences aside and end their quarrel.

However, Wizkid’s call for peace quickly drew reactions from fans, with some reminding him of his own past feuds with fellow artistes. His intervention sparked fresh conversations online about the beef and whether the singer was the right person to preach reconciliation.

Source: Legit.ng