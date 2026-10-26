UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Benin President Romuald Wadagni witnessed the signing of a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement in Abu Dhabi on October 25, 2026

The deal comes as non-oil trade between the two countries hit $2.15 billion in 2025, a 65% jump from the previous year

Both sides also signed seven memoranda of understanding covering investment, digital transformation, workforce cooperation, and diplomatic affairs

The United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Benin have signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), with both countries' presidents present at the exchange ceremony held in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, October 25, 2026.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Benin President Romuald Wadagni witnessed the formal exchange of the agreement, which was signed by UAE Minister of Foreign Trade Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi and Benin's Minister of Tourism and Foreign Trade Olushegun Adjadi Bakari, according to a statement from the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

UAE and Benin sign trade deal expected to boost exports by over $1 billion. Photo credit: Omer Messinger, NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

What the UAE-Benin trade deal covers

Once ratification procedures are complete and the agreement takes effect, the CEPA will cut or remove customs duties on a broad range of goods, ease barriers to trade, and improve market access for service providers and investors from both countries.

The deal is also expected to strengthen supply chains between the two nations.

According to Emirates News Agency (WAM), Sheikh Mohamed described the agreement as a turning point in UAE-Benin relations, saying:

"This agreement marks a significant milestone in our bilateral relations and reflects our common ambition to achieve long-term development aims, create new opportunities for our business communities, strengthen economic resilience, and contribute to prosperity and stability in our regions."

President Wadagni also welcomed the deal, saying it would push forward bilateral economic cooperation and shared sustainable development goals.

The signing comes against a backdrop of rapidly growing trade ties. Non-oil trade between the UAE and Benin reached $2.15 billion in 2025, up 65% compared to 2024 and more than double the $1.01 billion recorded in 2021.

The momentum continued into 2026, with bilateral non-oil trade hitting $1.29 billion in the first half of the year alone, a 37.4% year-on-year rise.

The CEPA with Benin adds to the UAE's growing network of trade partnerships since the programme launched in September 2021.

UAE-Benin deal: Seven MoUs also signed

Beyond the main trade deal, both presidents witnessed the exchange of seven memoranda of understanding and cooperation protocols covering a wide range of areas, including political consultations, consular affairs, diplomatic training, data hosting, workforce and domestic worker cooperation, government experience exchange, and strategic investment partnerships.

The UAE side was represented by ministers including Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment.

Benin was represented by officials including Foreign Affairs Minister Corinne Amori Brunet and Digital Transformation Minister Mahuna Akplogan.

The UAE expects exports to Benin to increase by more than $1 billion by 2033, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reports.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UAE had set a monthly fine for businesses that miss the e-invoicing deadline.

Benefits of UAE's Golden Residency

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UAE had shared the benefits of getting its Golden Residency.

The Golden Residency is administered by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP).

According to the UAE government, the programme grants eligible individuals long-term residency for a period of ten years, with automatic renewal and no requirement for a national sponsor.

Source: Legit.ng