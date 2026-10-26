Brown Kabiti's emotional tribute to wife Morayo at a ceremonial event has stirred warm reactions online

The media personality's husband revealed a decades-old prophecy about their union that once cost him a friendship

Fans and followers have flooded the comments with congratulations, though some noticed a moment that was missing

A video capturing media personality Morayo Brown's husband, Brown Kabiti, delivering a deeply personal blessing over her at his 50th birthday celebration has gone viral, with Nigerians pouring affection into the comments section since it was posted on Sunday, 25 October 2026.

Filmed indoors on a decorated stage, with a light-dot backdrop and floral arrangements framing the moment, the clip shows Brown Kabiti speaking into a microphone while addressing his wife directly, flanked by attendees dressed in white.

Morayo Brown's husband shares how he fought a cleric because of his wife. Photo credit@kabatibrown

Source: Instagram

Brown Kabiti praises wife at birthday ceremony

In his address, Brown Kabiti recounted a prophecy that had once stirred controversy in his life. He described how a friend, identified as Pastor Kiki, told him years earlier that Morayo was his destiny.

Rather than embrace the declaration, Brown rejected it entirely. "God is my destiny helper. No human being can be my destiny helper. It is very insulting," he said, explaining that the comment cost the two men their friendship at the time.

Morayo Brown's husband marks his 50th brithday with lavish celebration. Photo credit@kabitibrown

Source: Instagram

Despite his initial resistance, he acknowledged that the prophecy proved accurate. "I need to acknowledge that He wasn't wrong about what He said. You are actually with destiny forever," he told Morayo, before offering her a blessing that touched on long life, prosperity, and fruitful children, closing with a prayer in the name of the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit.

Here is the Instagram video of the couple at the event:

Fans react to Brown Kabiti's video

The video drew an outpouring of warmth from followers.

@ oloyeolusholaare wrote:

"Believe me, there's something special about women born in July. Mr Brown is a lucky man, may God continue to bless your union in Jesus name."

@folababe463 commented:

"You are both blessings to each other, congratulations to Mr and Mrs Brown," while derinsolasashere added:

"Congratulations to you my brother and supportive wife Morayo....élo ranyi gbo ni órukò Jesu. Amin."

@esther.shokunbi.56 said:

"Mummy supposed hug daddy after the nice talk now."

@j.oyekanmi shared:

"He could have initiated a hug and even a kiss at the end... Morayo appears more connected to our Ekiti-born Mr. Kabiti in most of their public appearance."

Morayo Afolabi-Brown encourages Annie

Legit.ng earlier reported that Morayo Afolabi-Brown was in the news again. Morayo shared her view on 2Baba dumping Annie and moving on to the Edo lawmaker, Natasha, but many failed to take it well.

In a post, she penned some words of encouragement to Annie Idibia, further sparking an online debate.

Source: Legit.ng