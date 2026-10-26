Rudeboy opened up about his relationship with dancing during a sit-down interview with Luna Lifestyle TV

The P-Square star made a candid confession about his age and what it means for his stage performances

Rudeboy also gave fans a surprising peek into how he maintains his physique at this stage of his career

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rudeboy, has sparked conversation after speaking candidly about dancing during a recent interview with Luna Lifestyle TV on 26 October 2026.

In the sit-down session filmed in a sleek, mood-lit lounge setting, the former P-Square act made it clear where his priorities now lie when it comes to performance.

Rudeboy speaks out after being labelled the dancer in P-Square duo. Credit: @iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

"I'm a very good singer. And a songwriter. I'm a better songwriter. I'm everything music," he told the host.

However, it was his remarks about dancing that caught the most attention. Rudeboy explained that as he has grown older, he has become increasingly conscious of how physical exertion during performances can affect the quality of his singing.

"Dancing can take your energy, which might not make you, when you're performing, you're not being like, nah, I don't need that," he said, adding that pacing himself has become a deliberate choice.

With his 50th birthday within sight, the singer acknowledged the reality that age has quietly reshaped his on-stage movement.

"No matter how much I really want to cut a rug and just go crazy, I just find myself doing the same dance and the young people are looking like, yeah," he said with a laugh.

He was philosophical about it, noting that pushing past your limits on the dancefloor can carry real consequences. "You might make one move that will just take you to the hospital," he quipped.

Despite his relaxed stance on dancing, Rudeboy appeared far from unfit. When the host complimented his looks given his age, he revealed that staying active is a non-negotiable part of his routine.

"I work out every day," he said, before clarifying what that looks like in practice. "I don't like propel the gym, but I jog every day."

Rudeboy tackles claims that he is a dancer. Credit: @iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

The interview has drawn attention partly in the context of his long-running estrangement from twin brother Peter Okoye, whose dancing ability has long been a defining part of the P-Square brand.

Rudeboy's comments about prioritising singing over dancing have been read by many as a quiet but pointed statement about his own artistic identity, separate from the duo's shared history.

Watch Rudeboy's interview clip with Luna Lifestyle TV here:

Peter Okoye shares rare certificate amid feud

Legit.ng had reported that an old video of Nigerian music star Peter Okoye had resurfaced online, showing the singer confidently claiming that he is the only member of the Okoye family with a music certificate.

The video had re-emerged amid the growing feud between Peter, his twin brother Paul Okoye, and their elder brother Jude Okoye, which has continued to generate reactions on social media.

As the clip gained traction, fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts, with many expressing support for the P-Square star and weighing in on the ongoing family drama.

Source: Legit.ng