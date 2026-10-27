Burna Boy took the stage at the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony in London to present a prestigious humanitarian honour

The Grammy-winning singer spoke about his football academy in Nigeria before naming the Socrates Award winner

Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka, who is of Nigerian heritage, claimed the award for his charitable work with children

Nigerian music star Burna Boy made a memorable appearance at the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony held at the Palladium Theatre in London on Monday, 26 October 2026, stepping up to present the Socrates Award to Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka.

The Grammy-winning artist took to the stage and spoke briefly about a football academy he founded in Nigeria to support grassroots football development.

Historic recognition for Bukayo Saka as Burna Boy presents prestigious Socrates Award. Credit: @burnaboygram, @bukayosaka

Source: Instagram

He expressed his ambition that the initiative could one day produce players who earn recognition on the global stage.

"Something I started a few years ago, just to support the football culture back home. Hopefully, inshallah, one day I'll come back here to see one of my people getting an award in Ballon d'Or," Burna Boy told the audience.

Saka Wins for His Work With BigShoe

Saka claimed the honour for his charitable involvement with BigShoe, an organisation dedicated to providing medical care to children in need.

Through his backing of the initiative, the Arsenal winger has helped young patients access life-saving treatments, including surgeries to restore their sight.

The 22-year-old forward, who is of Nigerian heritage, has built a reputation as one of the Premier League's most consistent performers while quietly building a significant humanitarian profile away from the pitch.

About the Socrates Award

The Socrates Award was introduced in 2022 by France Football in partnership with Peace and Sport. It takes its name from the late Brazilian footballer Sócrates, celebrated not only for his skill but for his outspoken social activism during his playing career.

The accolade recognises players who use their platform, influence and resources to advance humanitarian causes in their communities and beyond.

Past recipients include Senegalese striker Sadio Mané, Brazilian winger Vinícius Júnior and Spanish footballer Jenni Hermoso.

Burna Boy and Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka create a memorable moment at the Socrates Awards. Credit: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

In 2025, the award went to the Xana Foundation, set up by Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique in memory of his late daughter.

The moment marked a notable intersection of Nigerian cultural influence and the global football world, with Burna Boy's appearance underlining the growing crossover between African music and elite sport.

Watch the moment Burna Boy presents the Socrates Award to Bukayo Saka:

Burna Boy shares warm moment with Odumeje

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a video from businessman Jowizaza’s Lagos party showed Afrobeats star Burna Boy sharing a warm exchange with Odumeje, popularly known as Indaboski.

The footage, which circulated on X on October 12, captured the singer smoking what viewers identified as Igbo before approaching Odumeje, with both men hugging, laughing and chatting as guests recorded them.

Their unexpected interaction sparked amusement and reactions online, with many commenting on the contrast between Burna Boy’s public image and Odumeje’s role as a preacher.

Source: Legit.ng