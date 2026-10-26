Toheeb Abdulsamod Obasanjo graduated from the University of Ilorin with First Class Honours in LL.B (Common and Islamic Law), earning a CGPA of 4.54 out of 5.0

The UNILORIN Law graduate won three scholarships and received over a dozen awards, including Best Graduating Student and Best Student in Jurisprudence and International Law

Beyond academics, Toheeb served as Chief Justice of the Students' Union Judicial Council and led over 800 Muslim law students as President of NAMLAS, Unilorin Chapter

Toheeb Abdulsamod Obasanjo, a law graduate of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), has taken social media by storm after sharing the remarkable details of his academic journey, graduating with First Class Honours and emerging as the Best Graduating Student in his faculty.

In a Facebook post on October 24, 2026, Toheeb announced his convocation with a CGPA of 4.54 out of 5.0 in the LL.B (Common and Islamic Law) programme, capping five years of intensive academic work, legal competitions, and student leadership.

UNILORIN Law graduate who won three scholarships and multiple awards shares his CGPA. Photo credit: Abdulsamod Toheeb

Source: Facebook

UNILORIN: Toheeb's awards and scholarship wins

The UNILORIN graduate's list of achievements stretches well beyond a strong grade point average.

He was named Best Student in Jurisprudence and International Law, Best in the Islamic Law Department, and received the University Scholarship Award for Best Student in the Faculty of Law.

He also won the AAF Scholarship and the Hon. Femi Ogunbanwo Foundation Scholarship Award, bringing his scholarship wins to three.

On the competition circuit, he claimed victory in the International Human Rights Law Essay Competition, the National NAMLAS Moot and Mock Competition, and was named Best Advocate at the Justice Chambers Moot Competition.

He was also recognised among the Top 100 Most Outstanding Law Students in Nigeria by LIFIN, and in the Top 30 at the University of Ilorin.

Writing about his journey, Toheeb reflected on what the years demanded:

"After five years of briefs, moots, long nights and a lot of prayer, the gown is on, the cap is on, and the work has paid off."

UNILORIN: Leadership, internships and published work

Outside lecture halls, Toheeb served as Chief Justice and Chairman of the Body of Benchers of the Students' Union Judicial Council, presiding over 35 cases and calling more than 130 advocates to the Students' Union Bar.

He also served as Ameer (President) of the Nigeria Association of Muslim Law Students (NAMLAS), Unilorin Chapter, where he led over 800 Muslim law students.

He further gained practical legal experience through internships at some of Nigeria's most prominent law firms, including Aluko & Oyebode and Banwo & Ighodalo, among others. He also published over 25 legal articles and papers during his time as a student.

Crediting faith and community for his success, he wrote:

"Behind these achievements are sacrifices, prayers and the support of many people. I am grateful to Almighty Allah, my family, lecturers, mentors, friends and colleagues."

See Toheeb's Facebook post below:

Congratulations pour in for UNILORIN Law graduate

The post drew warm responses from friends and followers across Facebook.

@Obagu Christopher said:

"Congratulations brother 🎉🎊."

@Qozeem Abdul Azeez Odesanmi said:

"Congratulations."

@Ahmadaany Az-Zarofaty Olamilekan said:

"Congratulations to u, Bārakallahu fīhi 🤜."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a UNILORIN Surveying graduate had emerged as the best graduating student in her faculty with an impressive CGPA.

JAMB score of UNILORIN's overall best graduating student

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UNILORIN's overall best graduating student had shared his JAMB score.

Despite that score, he secured admission into UNILORIN — and went on to graduate as the institution's overall best student with a 5.0/5.0 CGPA.

He had already established a pattern of excellence before entering university.

Source: Legit.ng