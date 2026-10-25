Gospel singer Tope Alabi has sent a cease-and-desist letter to a Canada-based pastor over posts linking her to a colleague's death

The pastor published multiple Facebook posts between October 20 and 24, making serious criminal accusations against the singer

Tope Alabi's lawyers warned that residing outside Nigeria would not shield the pastor from legal consequences

Gospel singer and evangelist Tope Alabi has issued a 24-hour ultimatum to a Canada-based cleric known on Facebook as Pastor Tayo Ministries, demanding the immediate removal of posts accusing her of involvement in the death of fellow gospel artiste Toluwanisings, whose legal name was Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji.

Through her solicitors at Oakmount Legal Practitioners, Alabi formally demanded that the pastor, identified in the letter as operating from Vancouver, British Columbia, take down the allegedly defamatory publications, issue an unconditional retraction and publish a public apology on the same Facebook page, pinned for 14 consecutive days. The cease-and-desist letter is dated October 24, 2026.

Nigerian gospel singer Tope Alabi takes legal action against allegations linking her to Toluwanisings’ death. Photo: tope_alabi_/iamacounsellingpsycologist/toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

According to the legal notice, the pastor published a series of posts between October 20 and 24 accusing Tope Alabi of murder and ritual killing, linking her to the death of Toluwanisings, who passed away on October 14 at the age of 41.

The posts also urged followers to share the content widely.

Tope Alabi's legal team dismissed every claim as false, noting that no police investigation, court ruling or official finding had supported any of the accusations.

They stated that their client had mourned Toluwanisings both privately and publicly following his death, and described the posts as a deliberate attempt to weaponise public grief against an innocent person.

The solicitors also flagged a post the pastor made after Tope Alabi issued a public warning on October 23 against defamatory statements.

That post read:

"TOPE ALABI, NO LETTER WILL SAVE YOU FROM MY HAND. Your only option is leaving your hiding place."

Tope Alabi's lawyers characterised this as a direct threat and indicated it would serve as evidence of malice should legal proceedings begin.

Tope Alabi warns pastor of possible court action over allegations of murder and ritual killing linked to Toluwanisings’ death. Photo: tope_alabi_/iamacounsellingpsycologist/toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

On her Instagram page on October 24, Tope Alabi shared the letter alongside a personal caption tagging the Nigerian Police Force, writing:

"To Pastor Tayo Ministries @tayokumuyi. Please find attached a formal cease-and-desist notice from my legal representatives. You are hereby required to take down all defaming posts, videos, and captions and issue a retraction within 24 hours of receiving this notice. Failure to comply will leave me with no option but to pursue all appropriate legal remedies available, regardless of your location. @nigeriapoliceforce"

Her lawyers rejected the argument that the pastor's Canadian residence offered any protection, pointing out that the statements targeted a Nigerian public figure, were directed at Nigerian audiences and caused reputational harm within Nigeria.

Potential consequences outlined in the letter include civil proceedings, applications for injunctive relief, formal complaints to Meta Platforms and referrals to law enforcement.

The letter was signed by Toluwanimi Okunade of Oakmount Legal Practitioners.

A check by Legit.ng on Pastor Tayo Ministries' Facebook page confirmed that she had not responded as of the time of this report.

Check out Tope Alabi's legal document in the Instagram post below:

Nollywood stars mourn singer Toluwanisings’ death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood stars mourned gospel singer Toluwanisings following his death on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

Funke Akindele, Muyiwa Ademola, Nkechi Blessing Sunday and Jumoke Odetola expressed shock and sadness over his sudden passing.

Other movie stars, including Mo Bimpe, Faithia Williams, Eniola Badmus and Adeniyi Johnson, also paid tribute to the late singer, with many struggling to come to terms with the loss.

Source: Legit.ng