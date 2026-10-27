Canada's Minister of Immigration must table the 2027 - 2029 Immigration Levels Plan in Parliament by November 1, 2026, or within 30 sitting days after

The new plan will set the first official 2029 permanent resident and temporary resident targets, including for international students and workers

Prime Minister Mark Carney's recent comments about a 'controlled increase' in population could signal an upward shift in admission targets

Canada is set to release its next Immigration Levels Plan, covering the period 2027 to 2029, around November 2026, with the document expected to carry major consequences for thousands of people hoping to move to the country.

Under Section 94(1) of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act, the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship must table an annual immigration report, including the levels plan, in each House of Parliament on or before November 1 of each year. Because November 1, 2026 falls on a Sunday, Parliament will not be sitting that day, meaning the minister has up to 30 sitting days after that date to present the plan. In practice, the release is expected in the first few days of November. For context, the current 2026-2028 Immigration Levels Plan was tabled on November 5, 2025.

Canada announces plan to release 2027-2029 in November Photo Credit: @CanadaImmigra20

Source: Getty Images

What the new plan will cover

The 2027-2029 plan will introduce the first official targets for permanent resident admissions in 2029, as well as new benchmarks for temporary residents, including international students and foreign workers. It will also confirm or revise the provisional figures for 2027 and 2028 that were set in the current plan.

How Ottawa distributes spaces across immigration categories, such as Express Entry, provincial nominee programmes, international students, temporary workers, and Francophone immigration, could prove just as significant as the overall headline number.

Carney's remarks add to speculation

In a New York Times interview reported on September 29, Prime Minister Mark Carney said Canada's immigration system was now back under control and that the key question had shifted to when the country would resume a "controlled increase" in population. Those comments, made weeks before the plan is due, represent a clear change in tone from the reductions Ottawa has pursued since late 2024.

Based on those signals and the broader direction of policy, licensed Canadian immigration consultants suggest Ottawa may keep the 2027 permanent resident target close to the existing 380,000, though Carney's remarks raise the real possibility of a modest upward adjustment towards the 390,000 to 400,000 range, alongside some changes to temporary immigration figures.

The allocation of permanent resident spaces across different immigration streams, rather than the total number itself, could end up being the most consequential detail in the plan for prospective immigrants evaluating their options.

See the announcement on X here:

Canada announces new categories of visa

Legit.ng earlier reported that Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has opened public consultations on proposed changes to Express Entry category-based selection for 2027, in a move that could significantly alter the permanent residence pathway for skilled workers globally.

The consultation period opened on August 4, 2026, and closes on September 1, giving stakeholders less than a month to submit input that could shape how Canada selects economic immigrants next year.

Source: Legit.ng