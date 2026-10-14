Peter Obi shared a gym video on Instagram showing his treadmill session paired with a bold national message

Businessman Blord was among the first to react to the former governor's fitness clip

The video sparked a wave of responses from Nigerians, including comparisons to President Tinubu

Former Anambra State governor and 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi got Nigerians talking after sharing a gym video on Wednesday, October 14, that blended personal discipline with political messaging.

The roughly 45-second clip showed Obi in a dark T-shirt and glasses, working through a treadmill session before cooling down with a towel. Throughout the footage, on-screen text and logos carry the message "Nigeria will be OK," while Ladipoe's hit track Big Energy plays in the background.

Peter Obi leaves many talking over his treadmill workout at a gym. Credit: peterobi/mrblordofficial

Source: Instagram

"Exercise is the best form of medicine for the body," Obi wrote in the caption accompanying the post.

Peter Obi's fitness message

The video fits squarely into the image Obi has cultivated since his 2023 presidential run, one of personal discipline and quiet resilience. Sharing gym content is unusual for Nigerian politicians of his stature, and the combination of a fitness routine with an optimistic national slogan quickly caught attention online.

Blord, others react as Peter Obi grooves to Ladipoe's song as he shares clip from workout session. Credit: peterobi

Source: Instagram

The video of Peter Obi at a gym is below:

Reactions to Peter Obi's gym video

Prominent businessman Blord was among the first to respond, simply writing "Incoming" under the post, a comment that drew its own wave of replies.

Other Nigerians were quick to weigh in on Instagram:

@erenjegodwin wrote:

"Na so 😂😂😂 omo Peter Obi come differently this time o"

@daddyofnigeria commented:

"Abeg ooooooo you need to the rest ooooo abeg oooooo"

@iam_ngozi_eunic said:

"Nwoke di physicality, Mentally, Emotionally and Religiously fit"

@matthewohemu reacted:

"Make Tinubu recreate 🤣😭"

@charles_ckeys wrote:

"If someone's candidate tries this Omo na ICU o 😂 God Abeg do this one for us 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽OK!"

Blord sparks debate over marriage remarks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that businessman Blord sparked controversy after explaining that he never formally proposed to his wife, Francisca, before they got married.

He also made remarks about her family's bride price and disclosed that they contributed towards the wedding ceremony.

Blord later admitted that his reserved attitude towards romance contributed to his wife becoming less affectionate over time.

Source: Legit.ng