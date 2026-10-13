Nigerian streamer Peller confirmed the gender of his and wife Jarvis's unborn child during a livestream session

The gender announcement came just days after the couple officially shared their pregnancy news on October 8, 2026

Fans celebrated the news, pointing to Peller's earlier comments about hoping for a daughter linked to his family history

Nigerian TikToker and streamer Peller has confirmed that he and his wife Jarvis are expecting a baby girl.

During a livestream clip that spread across X on October 13, Peller stated plainly while chatting with a friend in a car, "I'm expecting a baby girl," marking the first time he publicly shared the gender of their unborn child.

Peller shares the gender of his first child with Jarvis following their pregnancy announcement. Photo: peller089

Source: Instagram

The announcement landed only five days after the couple made their pregnancy public on 8 October 2026.

Peller, whose full name is Habeeb Hamzat Adelaja, and his wife Jarvis, born Elizabeth Amaduo, shared maternity photographs alongside a joint message that described the pregnancy as their "most beautiful chapter yet," calling the child "our greatest blessing" and "our answered prayer."

The news put to rest months of speculation, which the pair had previously deflected by attributing changes in Jarvis's appearance to weight gain and medication.

Peller and Jarvis's journey to parenthood

The couple formalised their relationship with a civil ceremony in late July 2026, followed shortly by a white wedding.

Even before birth, their child, referred to by some followers as Baby Adelaja, drew considerable attention online, with social media accounts created in the baby's name attracting tens of thousands of followers within days of the pregnancy being made public.

Peller had also taken to social media to address critics who demanded DNA tests and urged fans to refrain from giving the child nicknames, specifically calling out the name "Eba."

Peller and wife Jarvis attract attention online following their pregnancy announcement and latest baby gender reveal. Photo: peller089

Source: Instagram

Why fans celebrated Peller's baby girl news

The gender confirmation resonated widely with fans, many of whom recalled Peller previously expressing a personal wish for a daughter, rooted in the fact that his mother never had a girl.

Older clips of him sharing that sentiment resurfaced online alongside the new announcement, adding depth to the conversation around the couple's expanding family.

The news represents another significant public moment for both personalities as they step into parenthood together.

Watch Peller announce the gender of the unborn baby he is expecting with his wife, Jarvis, in the X video below:

Peller confirms he and his wife, Jarvis, are relocating

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Peller confirmed that he and his wife, Jarvis, have packed up their lives in Nigeria and are on their way to Canada.

The 22-year-old content creator shared the news with his followers on X on Friday, 26 September 2026, posting a video that showed stacks of packed boxes as the couple prepared to depart.

In the clip, Peller turned to Jarvis and asked her to say a few words to their fans. She responded warmly, saying she was going to miss them all. Peller explained that the move is tied to his plans to further his education in Canada.

Source: Legit.ng