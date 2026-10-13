Peller went into a frenzy on 12 October 2026 after spotting Peter Obi on a TikTok Live session

The excited content creator showered praise on the politician for joining the platform's livestream community

Peller made a bold prediction about the future of TikTok Live after the unexpected appearance

Nigerian content creator Peller could barely contain himself after stumbling upon former presidential candidate Peter Obi on a TikTok Live session on 12 October 2026, sharing his animated reaction in a video that quickly gained attention online.

In the clip, a visibly thrilled Peller repeatedly called out Peter Obi's name, celebrating the politician's surprise appearance on the platform.

Peller’s unexpected encounter with Peter Obi on TikTok live sparks reactions. Credit: @peterobi, @peller089

Source: Instagram

His energy was unmistakable as he expressed genuine excitement over the fact that someone of Obi's stature had chosen to engage with the TikTok Live community.

Peller praises Peter Obi's TikTok appearance

Peller did not hold back his admiration, offering warm words directly to the politician.

"Peter Obi, God bless you sir. We are so happy to have you on our TikTok," he said in the video, using a playful nickname for the platform.

He went on to note that Obi had appeared on a session hosted by Tito Clef, which he found particularly remarkable given Tito Clef's relatively low profile compared to major names on the platform.

"TikTok is now famous. TikTok is gone. Peter Obi. come to TikTok," he said, underscoring just how unexpected the visit felt to him.

Peller's bold prediction for TikTok Live

Beyond the celebration, Peller used the moment to make a sweeping prediction about the growing pull of TikTok Live as a space where even the most prominent figures would eventually show up.

Peter Obi’s surprise appearance on TikTok live leaves Peller reacting. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

"By the time everybody, they come to TikTok. Even presidents will come. Everybody will come," he declared confidently.

The reaction captured a wider sentiment around how Nigerian politicians and public figures are increasingly engaging directly with digital audiences, stepping into spaces that were once considered informal or youth-exclusive.

Watch Peller's excited reaction to Peter Obi's TikTok Live appearance:

Peller confirms he and his wife, Jarvis, are relocating

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Peller confirmed that he and his wife, Jarvis, have packed up their lives in Nigeria and are on their way to Canada.

The 22-year-old content creator shared the news with his followers on X on Friday, 26 September 2026, posting a video that showed stacks of packed boxes as the couple prepared to depart.

In the clip, Peller turned to Jarvis and asked her to say a few words to their fans.

Source: Legit.ng