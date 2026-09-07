Nigerian billionaire and social media personality Blord opened up about why he chooses to live in Anambra state over Lagos

Blord argued that a ₦200,000 salary in Asaba offers more real value than earning ₦500,000 in Lagos due to the cost of living

His remarks about connections, location, and personal value sparked heated debate among Nigerians online

Nigerian businessman and social media personality Linus Williams Ifejika, widely known as Blord, has offered a frank take on why living in Lagos is not always the financial upgrade most people assume it to be.

In a video posted on his Instagram page on September 7, 2026, the self-acclaimed billionaire argued that the city's high cost of living can completely undercut whatever salary advantage it appears to offer.

Blord discusses why he prefers Anambra over Lagos despite his billionaire status. Photo: mrblordofficial

Source: Instagram

His example was direct, stating that a ₦200,000 monthly income in Asaba, Delta state, can stretch further and provide a more comfortable lifestyle than ₦500,000 earned in Lagos, where housing, transportation and everyday expenses eat deeply into take-home pay.

Lagos pressure is real": Blord

Blord's remarks were aimed at young Nigerians who relocate to Lagos chasing opportunities, big networks and proximity to influential people.

The cryptocurrency entrepreneur cautioned that moving into expensive neighbourhoods like Lekki or Ikoyi does not automatically open doors.

"Some people live in expensive areas expecting to meet rich people and make connections, without realizing that you have to have something doing. You can't be empty and expect to meet Davido or other celebrities," he said.

His point was that meaningful connections are built on value, not geography.

Showing up in an affluent postcode without a skill, product or clear purpose, Blord argued, is a waste of time and money.

Why Blord stays in Anambra state

Perhaps the most surprising disclosure in the video was Blord's admission about his own lifestyle choices.

Despite his wealth, Blord explained that he deliberately remains in Anambra state to keep his expenditure low.

"I'm staying in Anambra because I don't want to spend much," he said plainly.

Watch Blord's video on why he chose Anambra over Lagos below:

Nigerians react to Blord's video

The comment sparked wide discussion online, with many Nigerians either agreeing with his logic or debating the trade-offs between opportunity and affordability.

@Foxyblueu wrote:

"Value attracts value. Positioning for connections without personal capacity is merely structured begging."

@smart_onyedika added:

"Blord said it clearly: 'You can't be empty and expect to meet Davido.' A lot of people move to Lekki and Ikoyi just to flex and network, but they have nothing concrete to offer. Location no dey create opportunity by force."

@LAWRENCE_EInfo responded:

"Na true be this. Value is everything. It sells itself regardless of location."

@omoopee_ weighed in:

"Louder for the people at the back! Moving to Lagos with zero value just to meet celebrities is a massive delusion. Your purchasing power in places like Ogun or Ibadan is way higher bcos basic living expenses won't choke you. Clout doesn't pay bills."

@dekko_77 concluded:

"You have said it all bro, no place is better than anambra state as far Nigeria is concerned ❤️"

Nigerian businessman Blord discusses his decision to stay in Anambra rather than move to Lagos. Photo: mrblordofficial

Source: Instagram

Blord sparks debate over marriage remarks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that businessman Blord sparked controversy after explaining that he never formally proposed to his wife, Francisca, before they got married.

He also made remarks about her family's bride price and disclosed that they contributed towards the wedding ceremony.

Blord later admitted that his reserved attitude towards romance contributed to his wife becoming less affectionate over time.

Source: Legit.ng