Businessman Blord stated that he never proposed to his wife before they got married

He also claimed his wife's family demanded a modest bride price and even contributed to the wedding expenses

His remarks about bride price traditions have ignited fresh debates about marriage customs across Igbo communities

Nigerian businessman Blord has found himself at the centre of an online controversy after making blunt remarks about how he got married to his wife, Francisca.

The entrepreneur revealed during a recent interview that he never got down on one knee to propose before they tied the knot.

Speaking during the interview, Blord dismissed the idea that a formal proposal was part of his love story.

Blord says that he never proposed to his wife before they got married. Photos: Blord.

Source: Instagram

According to him, his marriage happened without the now-popular engagement ceremony many young couples embrace before their traditional and white weddings.

"I didn't propose to my wife," he said.

Blord then made a comparison that generated even more conversation.

According to him, his wife's family requested a modest bride price and did not make the marriage process financially difficult for him.

"Their people are very cheap. They didn't charge like Imo State people," he said.

He also disclosed that instead of placing heavy financial demands on him, members of his wife's family contributed towards the success of the wedding ceremony.

He shared:

"My wife's people even contributed to the marriage."

In another development, Blord also revealed why his wife, Francisca, no longer expresses affection towards him the way she once did.

According to Blord, the change did not happen overnight but was a result of his own attitude towards romance.

He admitted that his wife initially made conscious efforts to be romantic, but eventually stopped because he failed to respond in the same manner.

He confessed that he is naturally reserved and has never been comfortable with public displays of affection.

Watch the X video of Blord speaking about how he proposed to his wife:

Reactions trail Blord's confession about his wife

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@greasedbygrace stated:

"Idiots are distributed regionally, locally, internationally. Some families do have them."

@wayveeofficial commented:

"Saying their people are very cheap sounds like he’s degrading them. This is why education is very important."

@bwsbird noted:

"Blord just need hype and his mouth go just dey run like borehole . Bro go get latest “Pocket Toto” wey Dey warm lol"

@mooregrin_ wrote:

"Omo women dey try sha Yo you called your woman’s people cheap and then you say you can’t hold hands with your own wife Even down to foreplay? Who’s this patriarch narcissist"

@seunfadahunsi stated:

"I will never understand why people talk about their partners in this condescending manner. First it was “this boy”, now this"

Blord claims his wife's family demanded a modest bride price and even contributed to the wedding expenses. Photo: Blord.

Source: Instagram

Blord attempts to compensate Sowore

Legit.ng also reported that a video showing activist Omoyele Sowore reacting after Blord attempted to compensate him for his role in securing his release from Kuje prison has circulated online.

In the viral clip, he gestured toward Sowore as though offering compensation for his efforts. However, the activist politely declined the gesture, maintaining a calm and composed expression.

The brief exchange quickly drew attention, with many observers focusing on Sowore’s reaction and Blord’s persistence.

Source: Legit.ng