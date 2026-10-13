Nollywood actor Zubby Michael was spotted with Grammy winner Burna Boy at socialite Jowizaza's star-studded Lagos party

The two exchanged an unusual handshake that quickly caught the attention of fans watching the video online

Social media users flooded the comments with curiosity and humour over the mysterious greeting between the two stars

Something about the way Zubby Michael and Burna Boy greeted each other has the internet talking.

The Nollywood actor has been sharing clips from socialite Jowizaza's recent party in Lagos, and his latest post on Tuesday, 13 October 2026, showed him exchanging pleasantries with Grammy-winning artist Burna Boy. While the brief interaction itself was not unusual, it was the handshake between the two that stopped people mid-scroll.

Zubby Michael shares moment he exchanged pleasantries with Burna Boy. Credit: burnaboygram/zubbymichael

Source: Instagram

The clip shared by Zubby made waves online with many viewers zeroing in on the particular way the duo clasped hands.

Zubby Michael at Jowizaza's Lagos party

Zubby Michael has made no secret of his attendance at Jowizaza's star-studded Lagos event, posting several videos from the night. His sighting alongside Burna Boy, one of Nigeria's biggest global music exports, drew significant attention, but it was the nuance of their greeting that turned the post into a talking point.

The handshake appeared to involve a sequence unfamiliar to most viewers, prompting widespread curiosity about what it signified.

Zubby Michael and Burna Boy’s handshake sparked reactions online. Credit: zubbymichael

Source: Instagram

Zubby Michael's video with Burna Boy at Jowizaza's party is below:

Reactions to Zubby and Burna Boy's handshake

The comments section quickly filled with speculation and jokes. Here is what fans had to say on Twitter:

@B0sland wrote:

"This handshake get password o, ordinary people no go understand! 🤣"

@RotimionX commented:

"Shake person like that outside make you find out"

@IamKlesh_ said:

"No put body o 😂😂"

@abazwhyllzz asked:

"Zubby Michaels and Burna boy. Which kind of handshake is this? 👀"

@DadazNasty noted:

"What's that handshake between Zubby michael and Burnaboy. 👀"

The post's engagement reflects just how much curiosity one brief physical gesture can generate when it involves two high-profile personalities. Whether the handshake carries a deeper meaning or was simply a spontaneous moment between two men who clearly know each other well, fans have shown they are paying close attention to every detail.

Zubby Michael clashes with Isbae U

Legit.ng earlier reported that an amusing video emerged online, showing Zubby Michael clashing with comedian Isbae U during an episode of his show, 'On Curiosity Made Me Ask.'

The altercation took place amid a tense discussion, leading Zubby to lose his temper with Isbae U. As usual, Isbae U invited Zubby to his show and bombarded him with provocative questions.

One of the questions was why Zubby doesn't take part in real-life armed robberies, instead just portraying them in his films.

Source: Legit.ng