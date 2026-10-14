Controversial singer Portable campaigned and entertained supporters at the Tinubu-Shettima APC rally held at Onikan Stadium in Lagos

Portable was filmed lying on the floor at the venue, claiming he had fainted due to intense heat and overcrowding at the event

Despite admitting he had already received payment, Portable insisted his physical ordeal at the rally deserved more compensation from the Tinubus

Controversial Afrostreet singer Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, publicly demanded more money from President Bola Tinubu and his son, Seyi Tinubu, following his appearance at an All Progressives Congress rally on Tuesday.

The event, held in support of the Tinubu-Shettima political ticket, took place at Onikan Stadium in Lagos State.

Portable raises eyebrows with fresh demand after attending APC rally. Credit: @asiwajubat, @portablebaeby, @seyitnubu

Source: Instagram

Portable was among the entertainers who showed up to engage and energise supporters at the gathering.

Portable faints at the APC rally

The singer threw himself into the occasion, moving through the crowd and actively participating in activities designed to drum up support for the president. However, the energy at the venue appeared to take a serious physical toll on him.

Footage that went viral on social media showed Portable sprawled on the floor, seemingly overwhelmed after the event.

His manager, Babylov, was seen in the clip trying to coax him to his feet as the team prepared to leave the stadium. According to reports, the singer fainted due to the intense overcrowding at the venue.

Portable's demand for more payment

Rather than quietly exit, Portable made clear he had unfinished business before leaving. He insisted on seeing President Tinubu and Seyi Tinubu in person, citing the physical stress he endured as grounds for additional compensation.

While he acknowledged receiving payment for his appearance, the singer argued it fell short of what he believed he deserved given the circumstances.

In his words: "I want to see Tinubu and Seyi Tinubu; they have almost squeezed me to death. I have fainted; it is Tinubu that is winning. Did we not collect money? Tinubu, pay me more money; I am feeling so much heat."

Portable's latest outburst adds to his long record of unpredictable public moments, though few have involved a direct financial appeal to a sitting Nigerian president.

Portable’s latest move after APC rally puts Tinubu and Seyi in the spotlight. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Moment Portable fled from the boxing ring

Legit.ng reported that a video capturing the dramatic moment Nigerian singer Portable walked out of the ring during his fight against actor Charles Okocha had sparked reactions online.

In the footage, Portable appeared unwilling to continue the bout as he walked away from the ring before the final round. His manager, BabyLuv, was seen desperately pleading with the singer to return and complete the fight.

Fans laughed at the music star because of how he used to boast about his prowess when it came to boxing matches with any other celebrity.

Source: Legit.ng