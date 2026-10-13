Bandits abducted Ahmed Abubakar Zakka, his wife and their infant daughter from Alrahus Estate in Millennium City on October 6, 2026

A viral video showed Zakka holding his crying baby with a gun pointed at him as he appealed for help securing the family's release

The kidnappers demanded N300m ransom, while a pregnant woman from the same estate was also taken during the same attack

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

A couple and their six-month-old daughter are in the hands of bandits who stormed a residential estate in Millennium City, Kaduna State, in the early hours of October 6, 2026, with their captors demanding N300 million for their release.

Ahmed Abubakar Zakka, his wife and their baby girl, Fatima, were taken from their home at Alrahus Estate in the Chikun Local Government Area when gunmen raided the estate at around 11:30 pm.

A viral video shows Ahmed Abubakar Zakka pleading for help while holding his crying baby, with a gun pointed at him. Photo credit: @daily_trust

Source: Twitter

The gunmen moved from one house to another in search of victims. A pregnant woman was also abducted during the same attack.

In a 40-second video that has since circulated widely, Zakka is seen holding the naked, crying infant while a gun is aimed at him by one of his captors. His wife can be heard in the background pleading for their lives.

As reported by Daily Trust, speaking in Hausa, Zakka said:

"My name is Ahmed Abubakar Zakka. I'm seeking assistance. I was abducted on Monday around 11:30 pm, myself, my wife and our daughter at Millennium City. Please, we are seeking assistance because they are demanding N300 million. In the name of God, we are seeking assistance."

Pregnant woman also taken

The pregnant woman's husband, Abdulkadir Bello, was in Abuja when the attack happened. He said his wife called him around 11:30 pm to warn him that armed men were trying to break into their compound.

He tried to reach the police but could not get through, and eventually contacted the military, which deployed personnel to the area. By then, the bandits had already taken her. Bello later confirmed he received a ransom demand for her release.

The attack has deepened anxiety in Millennium City and surrounding communities on the outskirts of Kaduna.

Less than a week before this incident, bandits reportedly killed a man known as Sikiru in the PW Babban Saura area and abducted his wife, Hafsat, their 14-year-old son, Abdulsalam, and six other people. The two of them remain in captivity, with a heavy ransom also demanded.

Family reveals couple's story

A relative of Zakka, who asked not to be named, said the couple were both orphans who lost their parents before they got married and had waited six years before Fatima was born.

"They were both orphans who lost their parents before they got married. They had been married for six years without a child before they were blessed with a baby girl, Fatima, six months ago," the relative said.

The source added that he and Zakka grew up together in the same family home and that the couple had only moved to Alrahus Estate about a year ago.

"We are pleading with the authorities to help secure their release unharmed," he said.

Bandits abduct pregnant woman, baby, 2 others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that gunmen broke into multiple homes at Alrahus Estate in Kaduna's Millennium City around 11:30pm on Monday, moving from house to house.

The husband of the pregnant woman said he was in Abuja when his wife called to warn him that attackers were forcing their way into their compound.

The abductors contacted the husband after fleeing with his pregnant wife and demanded a ransom for her release.

Source: Legit.ng