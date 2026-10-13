Media personality Solomon Buchi reacted to a viral TikTok trend where women openly admitted to aborting male foetuses on purpose

Buchi labelled the behaviour "child sacrifice" and warned that society is facing a serious moral crisis

Nigerians flooded the comment section of his Instagram post with strong reactions to the disturbing trend

Media personality Solomon Buchi has sounded the alarm over a disturbing TikTok trend that has gone viral, in which women openly claim they would terminate a pregnancy if the baby turns out to be male.

Solomon Buchi addressed the trend in a video commentary posted to his Instagram page on October 13, 2026, describing what he saw as a catastrophic collapse of moral values.

Media personality Solomon Buchi raises concerns over controversial comments about aborting unborn male babies. Photo: solomonbbuchi

Source: Instagram

The compilation circulating online featured multiple comments from users who stated they would abort male foetuses.

One widely shared comment described a woman who faked a miscarriage to conceal an abörtion from her husband and then spent a week at a spa.

Others declared they would "either have a girl or an abörtion," with one respondent justifying gender-based selection by claiming that "men are rapists."

Solomon Buchi argued that years of cultural narratives vilifying men have reached a dangerous endpoint, where some women now regard male children as inherently evil from birth.

He drew a sharp contrast between what is being celebrated online and what he views as the bedrock value of innocent human life.

In the video, Solomon Buchi said:

"Welcome to the 21st century where women are fighting for their rights to kill their children based on gender, based on convenience, based on a warped ideology of freedom. This is child sacrifice. The fact that feminism has so much villainized men, has so much vilified men to a point where women believe that men are inherently evil. I mean, this is coming from a gender that's defending Lindsay Clancy, who killed her three children, but somehow men are inherently evil, so much that innocent young boys should be killed in their mother's womb. And we call this women's liberation, we call this feminism, we call this my body, my choice, or your body, your choice. This is madness. It calls for an emergency. One day it will get to a point—I mean, it's already here—where women will be shooting down their children, shooting down their boys because they believe that men are misogynistic, men are patriarchal, take down the patriarchy. We are in trouble."

"Who married these monsters?" Solomon Buchi asks

The media personality captioned the post with a pointed question:

"We are in trouble! Women are publicly admitting to killing their unborn babies because they were boys. Who married these monsters?"

Watch Solomon Buchi react to women admitting they terminate male babies in the Instagram video below:

Nigerians react to Solomon Buchi's comments

Nigerians flooded the comment section with strong reactions to the video.

@oghenev_waire wrote:

"You are terminating boys but still having intimacy with a man or men, this is unbelievable.."

@theomotayo_a commented:

"This is demonic… God help us"

@purpleblue_butterfly stated:

"I saw this coming with feminist... And we will have so many girls... And when thier daughters can't marry they will suggest polygamy"

@nursemediaa asked:

"Aren't they supposed to be arrested? 😮"

@leonzora.naturals wrote:

"We are in very real trouble 😢"

@lynsignature_studio questioned:

"But men got them pregnant or no?"

@bella_aj added:

"Fellow good mums, please let's ensure our godly and well raised sons don't marry their daughters. I can't imagine my son having such as a mother in law."

Nigerian media personality Solomon Buchi sparks debate with his reaction to controversial statements about unborn boys. Photo: solomonbbuchi

Source: Instagram

Solomon Buchi challenges Pastor Tobi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Solomon Buchi challenged Pastor Tobi Adegboyega to sue him following the cleric’s remarks about critics and allegations involving his church.

Buchi said he was unafraid of legal action and claimed a court case would give him an opportunity to present what he described as evidence.

He also alleged that people whose lives were affected by Pastor Tobi’s actions were ready to speak publicly, while the cleric had yet to respond to his challenge.

Source: Legit.ng