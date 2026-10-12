UK Visas and Immigration updated its Long Residence guidance, clarifying which visa categories are excluded from the 10-year qualifying period for settlement

Foreigners on specified visa types and the Ukraine Scheme cannot count that time towards permanent residence in the UK

The guidance also confirms that time spent on immigration bail or temporary admission does not count, and these periods can break continuous residence entirely

The UK government's Long Residence guidance, updated by UK Visas and Immigration, has confirmed that three specific visa types and the Ukraine Scheme do not count towards the 10-year qualifying period required for settlement in the United Kingdom.

Under the Long Residence route, a foreign national must have lived lawfully and continuously in the UK for at least 10 years before becoming eligible to apply for permanent residence.

UK outlines visa types that do not count towards permanent residence. Photo credit: Belterz, Sky News.

Source: UGC

However, not all time spent in the country qualifies, and the updated guidance makes clear which categories are completely excluded from that calculation.

The 3 Visa Types That Do Not Count

According to the guidance, the following three visa categories are explicitly excluded from the 10-year qualifying period and will also break continuous residence if a person holds them:

1. Visitor visa.

2. Short-term student visa.

3. Seasonal worker visa.

In addition to the three visa types, any grant under Appendix Ukraine Scheme, including the now-closed Ukraine Family Scheme, is also excluded and does not count towards the qualifying period.

The guidance further specifies that time spent on immigration bail, temporary admission, or temporary release also does not count towards the qualifying period, though this applies separately from the categories above.

What Does Count Towards Settlement

For those planning a long-term path to settlement, it is worth noting what the rules do recognise.

Time spent on most other permission routes, including the standard student visa (Appendix Student or Tier 4), work visas, and family routes, generally counts towards the 10-year period.

Time spent as a British citizen, time exempt from immigration control such as diplomats and armed forces personnel can also be included.

Spending years on a visitor or short-term student visa, even lawfully, effectively resets the clock on any long residence application.

Those aiming for permanent residence are advised to ensure their time in the UK is spent on a qualifying route from the very beginning of their stay.

UK mentions long-term visa route for foreign graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government posted a publication about different visa applications and their duration for applicants.

Graduate visa allows foreign graduates to remain in the country for at least 18 months after completing an eligible degree.

Source: Legit.ng