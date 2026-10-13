Pope Leo XIV underwent surgery at a Rome hospital Tuesday to remove a small growth discovered on his lung

The Vatican said the operation concluded according to plan, with the 71-year-old pontiff returning to his room afterwards

Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin said clergy are praying for Leo's recovery after the surprise diagnosis

Pope Leo XIV is recovering at the Agostino Gemelli University Policlinic hospital in Rome after surgeons successfully removed a small growth from his lung on Tuesday afternoon, the Vatican confirmed.

In a statement released Tuesday evening, the Holy See said the procedure had gone "according to plan" and that the pontiff had returned to his hospital room. The 71-year-old pope had prepared the public for the news on Sunday, telling worshippers gathered in St. Peter's Square that doctors had found a "nodule" on his lung and advised him to have it taken out. He added that the growth had been caught "at a very early stage" and was "well-contained." A nodule is a dense mass of tissue that is usually benign.

Pope Leo completes surgery and recovering Photo Credit: @Pontifex

Source: Twitter

Leo's first hospital stay as Pope

CNN reported that the operation marks the first hospitalisation of Leo's pontificate. The Gemelli Hospital in northwest Rome has a dedicated suite on its 10th floor reserved for papal use, a facility that Pope John Paul II used so frequently he nicknamed it "Vatican three." Pope Francis also spent a lengthy period at the same hospital in early 2024 when he was treated for pneumonia.

Dr Matthew Triplette, medical director of the Lung Cancer Screening Programme and a specialist in pulmonary and critical care medicine, said procedures of this nature are typically straightforward. "Surgeries to remove a nodule are usually minimally invasive with a low rate of complications," he said, adding that patients generally spend a few days in hospital before completing their recovery at home. The Vatican said Leo is expected to need about a week of recuperation following the surgery.

The pope has cancelled all public engagements through October 20.

Vatican to continue operations during recovery

Despite the hospitalisation, the Vatican's day-to-day administration will continue without disruption, as routine operations are already managed by a separate team. However, any matter requiring the pope's personal signature will have to wait. Papal authority remains fully with Leo even during and after surgery, as Catholic Church law contains no provision for transferring leadership in the event of incapacitation. Both Pope John Paul II and Pope Francis issued official documents while hospitalised.

Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin told Italian media on Tuesday that the procedure had caught the Church's leadership off guard. "We were all struck by the serenity with which the Pope announced this procedure," Parolin said. "We hope he can resolve this issue as soon as possible. We are confident, but naturally, we are supporting him with our prayers." Parolin noted he had visited Leo the previous evening and that the need for surgery came as a surprise to those around the pope.

Pope Leo completes surgery Photo Credit: @Pontifex

Source: Getty Images

Pope Leo criticises Donald Trump

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pope Leo XIV has said that the threat by the US President Donald Trump to take Iran back to the Stone Age by bombing the country is unacceptable.

The US and its ally, Israel, started the war against Iran 40 days ago, when they launched a military operation that assassinated Iran's Supreme Leader.

Trump's threat to bomb civilian infrastructure in Iran, including bridges and power plants, was based on the closing of the Strait of Hormuz.

Source: Legit.ng