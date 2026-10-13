The US Army announced its 2026 Soldier of the Year and NCO of the Year at a ceremony in Washington on 12 October 2026

Both Cpl. Michael Shield and Staff Sgt. Colin Doyle earned their honours after competing against 11 squads at Fort Benning from 11 to 19 September

The two soldiers are members of the 75th Ranger Regiment under the US Army Special Operations Command

Two soldiers from the 75th Ranger Regiment have been named the US Army's top individual performers of the year, with their awards presented at a high-profile ceremony in Washington, D.C., on 12 October 2026.

Cpl. Michael Shield received the 2026 Soldier of the Year title, while Staff Sgt. Colin Doyle was named the 2026 Noncommissioned Officer of the Year.

US Army honours two soldiers for top performance. Photo credit: Trump Library, Nur Photo/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer presented both awards during the Association of the US Army Annual Meeting and Exposition. The two soldiers belong to the US Army Special Operations Command.

Gruelling Competition at Fort Benning

Both Shield and Doyle earned their recognition through a demanding multi-day competition held at Fort Benning, Georgia, from 11 to 19 September.

They faced off against representatives from 11 major Army commands in a series of physically and mentally taxing events designed to test technical skill, tactical proficiency, and overall readiness.

The events included fitness assessments, weapons qualification, an 18.6-mile night foot march, obstacle courses, and a formal board evaluation. Competitors also completed the combat water survival assessment at Victory Pond and operated an M1A2 Abrams tank.

Participants additionally went through the "First 100 Yards" evolution, the same opening experience drill sergeants use with new Army recruits during basic combat training.

After the Fort Benning phase, all competing soldiers travelled to the National Capital Region, where they paid their respects at Arlington National Cemetery and ran in the Army Ten-Miler race before the AUSA events got underway.

What the Two Soldiers Had to Say

Doyle, who also served as squad leader, reflected on what the competition represents for those who take part in it.

He said the experience sharpens everyone involved and that sustained daily effort is what separates winning units from the rest.

Shield described the competition as a direct measure of how prepared the Army's various commands are at any given moment.

US soldier lists requirements for applicants

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian soldier who has served in the US Army for nearly 10 years broke down exactly what fellow Nigerians need to do to join the military.

The soldier said he watched a video about joining the US Army 15 years ago, and it changed the course of his life.

Source: Legit.ng