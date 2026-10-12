Kunle Afod has shared a video of himself at work amid the online disagreement between his estranged wife, Desola Afod, and colleague Wumi Toriola

Wumi criticised Desola over her comments about actors who address her by her first name, describing her remarks about theatre practitioners as disrespectful

Kunle disclosed that he had been invited to address challenges facing industry crew members at the 2026 TAMPAN Guilds Retreat in Ogun State

Nollywood actor Kunle Afod appears focused on his professional commitments amid the online disagreement between his estranged wife, Desola Afod, and actress Wumi Toriola.

The actor took to Instagram to share a video of himself at work, where he said he had been invited to discuss some of the challenges facing crew members in the entertainment industry.

Kunle Afod shares a video of himself at work amid the online disagreement between his estranged wife, Desola Afod, and colleague Wumi Toriola. Photos: @kunleafod/@wumitoriola/@desolaafod/IG.

Source: Instagram

His post came as Desola and Wumi’s disagreement over respect and how actors should address one another continued to attract attention online.

What happened between Wumi Toriola and Desola Afod?

The controversy began after Desola spoke about actors and actresses who address her by her first name alone.

The actress, who said she was 44, warned that she would no longer tolerate being taken for granted by colleagues who addressed her without acknowledging her age or status.

Her comments drew criticism from Wumi, who described Desola’s remarks about theatre practitioners as disrespectful.

Wumi also challenged Desola to identify the specific people she had cautioned against calling her by her first name.

The exchange added another layer of tension to the online conversation involving the two actresses.

What Kunle Afod said amid the drama

Amid the disagreement, Kunle shared details of his professional engagement at the TAMPAN Guilds Retreat 2026 in Ogun State.

According to the actor, he had been invited to address problems facing industry crew members and suggest possible solutions.

He wrote on Instagram that the event was organised by the TAMPAN Guild of Directors and the TAMPAN Guild of Cinematographers.

Read the Instagram post of Kunle Afod here:

Kunle discloses that he had been invited to address challenges facing industry crew members at the 2026 TAMPAN Guilds Retreat in Ogun State. Photo: @kunleafod/IG.

Source: Instagram

Wumi Toriola shed tears over YouTube channel crisis

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola cried in a heartbreaking video as she opened up about serious technical difficulties affecting her YouTube channel, Wumi Toriola TV.

The actress said she had spent weeks trying to resolve the issue privately and refused to blame anyone, explaining that she owed her fans an update after many questioned her absence from the platform.

Source: Legit.ng