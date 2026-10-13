The Nigerian stock market closed lower on Monday, with market capitalisation settling at N160.85 trillion and the All-Share Index declining to 247,736.24 points.

FGSUK2031S4 led the gainers with a 26.77% increase, while Sunu Assurances, Consolidated Hallmark Financial Services and Oando were among the top losers.

Access Holdings and Zenith Bank were among the most actively traded stocks, recording a combined 61.26 million shares worth about N4.59 billion.

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks and general market trends.

The Nigerian stock market closed lower on Monday, with total market capitalisation standing at N160.85 trillion and the benchmark All-Share Index settling at 247,736.24 points.

Market data showed that the All-Share Index fluctuated between a high of 250,273.50 points and a low of 247,736.24 points during the preceding weekly trading period, with an average of 248,902.51 points.

Sunu Assurances and Oando were among the biggest losers on the Nigerian Exchange. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Trading activity recorded 52,891 deals, with investors exchanging 405.36 million shares across the market, Punch reports.

NGX top losers

Sunu Assurances fell from N3.25 to N2.93, losing N0.32 or 9.85%.

Consolidated Hallmark Financial Services dropped from N3.58 to N3.23, shedding N0.35 or 9.78%.

Oando declined from N36.40 to N33.65, losing N2.75 or 7.55%.

LivingTrust Mortgage Bank fell from N3.20 to N3.00, shedding N0.20 or 6.25%.

Zichis Agro Allied Industries dropped from N17.05 to N16.00, losing N1.05 or 6.16%.

NGX top gainers

FGSUK2031S4 rose from N78.03 to N98.93, gaining N20.89 or 26.77%.

UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust advanced from N24.00 to N26.40, gaining N2.40 or 10.00%.

Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals increased from N7.00 to N7.70, gaining N0.70 or 10.00%.

Guinness Nigeria climbed from N384.80 to N423.00, adding N38.20 or 9.93%.

Livestock Feeds rose from N13.15 to N14.45, gaining N1.30 or 9.89%

Nigerian equities faced renewed pressure as several stocks recorded notable declines Photo: Nurphoto

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Most active stocks on NGX

Investors traded 405.36 million shares in 52,891 deals during the reported period.

Access Holdings led the most actively traded stocks with 33.28 million shares valued at N956.0 million.

Zenith Bank recorded 27.98 million shares worth N3.63 billion.

Jaiz Bank traded 27.61 million shares valued at N211.39 million.

Regency Alliance Insurance recorded 27.15 million shares worth N22.66 million.

FCMB Group exchanged 26.22 million shares valued at N288.54 million.

Dangote extends IPO subscription offer deadline

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dangote Group has extended the deadline for investors to apply for shares in Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals by two weeks, giving prospective shareholders more time to participate in the offer.

The initial public offering opened on September 14 and is expected to become Africa's largest share sale.

The extension follows strong investor interest across Africa and is intended to broaden access to the offer.

Source: Legit.ng