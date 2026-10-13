Britons and other non-EU nationals have been told to hold off on applying for the ETIAS travel waiver after its launch was delayed again

Travel association ABTA warned that over 150 unofficial websites are already offering ETIAS applications, with only one official site valid for the process

The cost of an ETIAS waiver has risen from €7 to €20, but no launch date has been confirmed

British travellers heading to European Union destinations have been advised not to apply for the ETIAS travel waiver, after the system's launch was pushed back once more and fraudulent websites began exploiting the confusion.

The European Travel Information and Authorisation System, known as ETIAS, would require non-EU nationals, including UK, US, Australian, and Canadian citizens, to pay €20 (£17) for an electronic permit before entering the Schengen zone. The system was originally designed to launch alongside the EU's entry-exit system (EES), but both schemes have faced repeated delays. Ongoing problems with EES software at French border entry points have kept ETIAS on hold indefinitely, with no confirmed start date in place.

Luke Petherbridge, director of public affairs at the travel association ABTA, said the system should remain suspended until EES is fully functional. "While Etias was due to come into force this year, it is now back on hold," he said. "Abta believes it shouldn't be brought in until EES is fully operational and working properly."

Over 150 Websites Selling a Service That Does Not Yet Exist

Petherbridge also flagged the risks posed by the growing number of unofficial platforms. "European authorities believe over 150 websites offering Etias already exist, but there is only one official site people should apply through when live," he said.

Frontex, the pan-European border agency, had already raised concerns about these scam platforms well before ETIAS was due to launch. While commercial services are technically permitted to apply for waivers on behalf of clients, Frontex cautioned that the risks from third-party sites vary from data theft and identity fraud to excessive charges.

The agency also found that some of these sites were spreading inaccurate information about who actually needs an ETIAS, while using layout designs and domain names that closely resembled the official website, making them difficult to distinguish at first glance.

Awareness Growing But Application Remains Premature

ABTA research showed public awareness of the coming border requirements has increased notably, rising from 41% in 2024 to 56% currently. However, that growing awareness appears to be driving some travellers towards unofficial sites before the system is even active.

The fee itself has also changed. The original proposed cost of €7 has since been revised to €20, though travellers aged under 18 or over 70 are exempt from payment. Despite the price revision, no government has announced when the system will go live.

For now, travellers are advised to avoid any website claiming to process ETIAS applications, as the permit cannot legally be issued until the system officially launches.

Source: Legit.ng