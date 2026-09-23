Relationship coach Solomon Buchi publicly attacked media personality Daddy Freeze over his close friendship with controversial UK-based pastor Tobi Adegboyega

Buchi accused Daddy Freeze of associating with fraudsters and helping pave the way for Pastor Tobi's influence in Nigeria

The heated video posted on September 22, 2026, has stirred significant attention across Nigerian social media

Relationship coach and social commentator Solomon Buchi has launched a stinging public attack on media personality Daddy Freeze, accusing him of hypocrisy and lacking the moral standing to criticise any clergyman.

The criticism centres on Daddy Freeze's well-documented friendship with UK-based pastor Tobi Adegboyega, who has faced a wave of controversy in recent times.

Solomon Buchi calls out Daddy Freeze over his support for Pastor Tobi amid controversy. Photo: solomonbbuchi/daddyfreeze/pastortobiadegboyega

Source: Instagram

Solomon Buchi shared a video on his Instagram page on September 22, 2026, making his position bluntly clear.

In the video, Solomon Buchi called Daddy Freeze a "disgusting old man" and accused him of making a habit of keeping company with individuals later embroiled in scandal.

He specifically referenced Daddy Freeze's past association with convicted fraudster Hushpuppi, alleging the media personality had visited his home and later tried to justify the visit as journalism.

Solomon Buchi's allegations against Daddy Freeze

Solomon Buchi went further, accusing Daddy Freeze of playing an active role in positioning Pastor Tobi Adegboyega for influence in the Nigerian space, particularly noting that the pastor reportedly has a building in Lekki.

"You were one of the people that were very instrumental in that plan to set the Nigerian space ready for him," Buchi said in the video.

He also spoke emotionally about the impact of Pastor Tobi's ministry on members of his congregation, saying he had personally spoken to someone whose life had been significantly altered since leaving the church, known as SPȦC Nation.

"There are parents crying, children's lives destroyed. I spoke to one this morning. His life has never been the same since he left SPȦC Nation. I mean, he was talking to me and I was shedding tears, actually," Buchi stated.

Solomon Buchi attacks Daddy Freeze over his silence and relationship with Pastor Tobi Adegboyega. Photo: solomonbbuchi/daddyfreeze

Source: Instagram

Solomon Buchi issues strong warning to Daddy Freeze

Buchi reserved some of his sharpest words for what he called Daddy Freeze's selective outrage, arguing that the media personality had previously attacked Nigerian pastors harshly but remained silent when it came to Pastor Tobi.

"The pastors that you have cursed and you have said nasty things about so harshly have not done half of what this guy have done," he said, before delivering a direct ultimatum.

"This is a warning, actually. I don't want to hear you speak about any pastor again in your life because you lack the character, you lack the integrity, you lack the moral credibility to call out any pastor when you are dining with fraudsters and scammers and evil people."

He closed by questioning Daddy Freeze's true motivations, insisting the media personality's years of criticising church leaders were never genuinely about protecting ordinary Nigerians.

"Now it shows that your intentions were not real. You don't care about the people. You care about your pocket, your belly," Buchi said.

Solomon Buchi captioned the video:

"Daddy Freeze, don’t you ever speak about pastors again since you won’t speak about the evil that your friend Tobi is."

Watch Solomon Buchi speak about Daddy Freeze in the Instagram video below:

Solomon Buchi challenges Pastor Tobi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Solomon Buchi challenged Pastor Tobi Adegboyega to sue him following the cleric’s remarks about critics and allegations involving his church.

Buchi said he was unafraid of legal action and claimed a court case would give him an opportunity to present what he described as evidence.

He also alleged that people whose lives were affected by Pastor Tobi’s actions were ready to speak publicly, while the cleric had yet to respond to his challenge.

Source: Legit.ng