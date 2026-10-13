Nollywood actor Baba Ijesha spoke about his bond with Yoruba activist Sunday Igboho during a surprise birthday gathering

Baba Ijesha disclosed that Igboho sent him money and arranged phone calls with him while he was serving his prison sentence

Igboho confirmed the two men kept in touch despite both being in detention in different countries at the same time

Nollywood actor Olanrewaju Omiyinka, better known as Baba Ijesha, has spoken warmly about the support he received from Yoruba Nation activist Sunday Igboho during his time behind bars.

The actor made the disclosure at a gathering organised to celebrate Igboho's birthday on October 10, 2026, during which veteran broadcaster Kolo Olootu also met with the activist.

Nollywood actor Baba Ijesha discusses his relationship with Sunday Igboho while serving time in prison. Photo: babaijesha_official/sunday_igboho1

Source: Instagram

According to Baba Ijesha, Sunday Igboho went out of his way to maintain contact with him despite being held in detention himself in the Republic of Benin.

The actor explained that the Yoruba Nation activist would contact prison officials in Nigeria and arrange for them to hand a phone to him so the two could speak.

"He used to send money to me. He would call the prison authorities and ask them to give me the phone. They would tell me it was Igboho calling and ask, 'Are they sure? Has he been released?'" Baba Ijesha recounted.

Baba Ijesha shares details of Sunday Igboho’s support and phone calls during his time in prison. Photo: babaijesha_official

Source: Instagram

Sunday Igboho Confirms Contact From Cotonou

Activist Sunday Igboho himself corroborated the account, noting that their phone calls happened at a time when both men were simultaneously in custody in different countries.

"When I was in detention in Cotonou, Baba Ijesha was also in prison in Nigeria, and we used to call each other," Igboho said.

The revelation sheds light on the personal solidarity that existed between the two men during some of the most difficult periods in their respective lives.

Baba Ijesha was released from prison in November 2025 after spending more than three years in custody over allegations of sexual assault of a minor.

His freedom came after a Court of Appeal ruling overturned aspects of the Lagos State High Court judgment that had sentenced him to 16 years in prison in July 2022, following his conviction in a case involving the sexual assault of a minor.

Watch Baba Ijesha speak about what Sunday Igboho did for him while they were both in prison in the YouTube video below:

Baba Ijesha speaks about Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, Princess

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Baba Ijesha spoke about actresses Iyabo Ojo and Princess Comedian in a video circulating on social media months after his release from prison.

The actor described both women as good people and asked viewers to applaud them before singing a Yoruba song about how friends and enemies react when someone faces hardship.

Baba Ijesha, whose real name is Olanrewaju Omiyinka, was released from Kirikiri Correctional Facility on November 14, 2025, after completing his five-year sentence following his 2022 conviction for the sexual assault and indecent treatment of a minor, a case that saw Iyabo Ojo and Princess publicly campaign for justice.

Source: Legit.ng