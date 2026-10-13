Actor Lanre Afod, younger brother of Kunle Afod, revealed he survived heart failure twice during a candid interview with colleague Biola Bayo

Lanre disclosed that excessive energy drink consumption contributed to his illness, recalling a warning he received from actor Ricardo Agbor

Desola Afod stepped in after his hospitalisation and committed to funding his medications to ensure he stayed on track with treatment

Nollywood actor Lanre Afod has opened up about his brush with death, revealing that he suffered heart failure not once but twice, and that a doctor bluntly told him his life was slipping away.

In an interview with actress Biola Bayo shared on Instagram on Tuesday, October, 12, 2026, Lanre sat down to reflect on the moments that nearly cost him his life.

Lanre Afod speaks on how he survived heart failure, shares what doctor told him. Photo credit@lanreafod/@desolaafod

Source: Instagram

"I faced death twice. I saw death like this. I'm telling you, I'm a survivor," he said.

Lanre Afod: Energy drink warning he got

Lanre credited the excessive consumption of energy drinks as a key factor in his deteriorating health. He recalled that fellow actor Ricardo Agbor had specifically warned him about the dangers.

"He walked in, he said, he told me it causes heart problem. It was like a month after that the sickness started," Lanre shared.

The moment that hit hardest came inside a hospital room, when a doctor spoke to him plainly about his condition.

Lanre Afod speaks about health challenge and Desola Afod's efforts. Photo credit@lanreafod

Source: Instagram

"He said you are dying. I burst into tears," Lanre recounted. He also mentioned that actor Allwell Ademola was among those who reached out to him during that difficult period.

Desola Afod's Role in His Recovery

Support from family proved central to his survival. Lanre credited his elder brother Kunle Afod, as well as relatives Nikki, mama, sister Bola, and several cousins, for standing by him.

After he was discharged, another crucial figure emerged: Desola Afod. She made a commitment to fund his medications as long as he remained faithful to his prescription.

"She just told me, she said forever as long as since they give you the option of you should be using your pills, that's what will make you use your medications. I'll be buying it," Lanre recalled.

He drew on scripture to anchor his resilience, citing both the Bible and the Quran, and said his faith guided his recovery.

Lanre Afod: Career built across many stages

Beyond the health revelations, Lanre also reflected on a career that spans acting, singing, dancing, editing and voiceover work. He claimed to have sung over 300 movie soundtracks and has written for Afrobeats star Mayokun. Among his standout credits is a voiceover for the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), a jingle he described as perhaps the most significant gig of his career despite its short length.

He also recalled a formative trip to the United Kingdom with the British Council, where he was selected as one of just 13 performers out of more than 2,000 auditionees from across Nigeria who were drawn from Oxford, Manchester and other theatres.

Here is the Instagram video of Lanre Afod speaking about his life and career:

Mr Ibu's family updates Nigerians

In other Nollywood-related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that the family of veteran actor John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu, updated Nigerians on the state of the actor's health.

Recall that the movie star's plight recently touched the hearts of Nigerians after a video of him bedridden in the hospital on his birthday circulated online.

The press statement explained that Mr Ibu had undergone five successful surgeries and is currently recovering in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Source: Legit.ng