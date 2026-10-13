The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an order barring foreign nationals who visited DRC, Uganda or South Sudan in the past 21 days from entering the US

The CDC renewed the travel ban several times since May 2026, with the latest order issued on October 11, 2026, running for 30 days

The ban targets people who departed from or were present in any of the three African countries, regardless of their country of origin

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has barred foreign nationals who were physically present in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Uganda, or South Sudan within the previous 21 days from entering the US.

The US CDC cited the risk posed by the ongoing Ebola outbreak in those countries.

US extends Ebola travel ban to 3 African nations. Photo credit: Donald Trump

Source: Facebook

The CDC, operating under the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), first issued the order on May 18, 2026, under Sections 362 and 365 of the Public Health Service Act.

This was disclosed in a statement issued via the CDC website on Sunday, October 11, 2026.

The order was amended on May 22, 2026, and has since been renewed multiple times, on June 21, July 13, August 12, September 11, and October 11, 2026. The most recent order, issued on October 11, 2026, will remain in force for 30 days.

Why the CDC issued the travel order

The CDC said the ban is needed to protect public health in the US from the Bundibugyo virus strain of Ebola, which has been confirmed in the DRC and was until recently also recorded in Uganda. The agency described the outbreak as an emergent risk that warranted a temporary suspension of entry rights for affected travellers.

The order covers anyone who departed from or was otherwise present in DRC, Uganda, or South Sudan during the 21 days before seeking entry into the US, regardless of their nationality or country of origin.

The CDC refers to people covered by the order as "covered aliens," a term that includes lawful permanent residents of the United States, though the order notes that certain exceptions apply.

How long the ban will last

Each order issued under this measure has been time-limited to 30 days, with renewals issued before each expiry.

The CDC said the ongoing restrictions are linked to a comprehensive public health risk assessment that remains underway. The agency said it is reviewing current and evolving conditions of the Ebola outbreak in consultation with other stakeholders before deciding on any further steps.

The CDC said the order is intended to address the serious risk of Ebola being introduced into the US while allowing the government to continue monitoring the situation closely.

CDC bars travellers who visited the DRC, Uganda or South Sudan in the past 21 days from entering the US. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

UAE suspends visas for citizens of 3 African countries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the UAE's NCEMA and ICP jointly announced the suspension of all new visas for nationals of three African countries amid the Ebola situation in Central and East Africa.

The ban covered the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan, and took effect at 13:00 on Saturday, June 6, 2026.

Beyond visa issuance, the UAE also barred entry for anyone travelling from those three countries, even if they first passed through a third country.

Source: Legit.ng