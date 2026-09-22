Media personality Solomon Buchi issued a bold public challenge to Pastor Tobi Adegboyega on Instagram, daring the pastor to take him to court

Buchi accused Adegboyega of attempting to send him a subtle warning through recent remarks urging critics to report allegations to the police

The commentator claimed people whose lives were affected by the pastor's actions were ready to speak publicly about their experiences

Media personality and commentator Solomon Buchi has publicly dared Pastor Tobi Adegboyega to take legal action against him, following the pastor's remarks about critics and allegations surrounding his church.

The challenge came in response to Pastor Tobi's recent comments urging anyone with allegations against members of his congregation to either report the matter to the police or pursue it through the courts.

Solomon Buchi reacts to Pastor Tobi Adegboyega’s recent remarks with a strong legal challenge. Photo: solomonbbuchi/pastortobiadegboyega

Source: Instagram

Buchi took the comments as a veiled threat directed at him personally and wasted no time firing back.

In a video posted to his Instagram page on September 22, 2026, Solomon Buchi said he was not only unafraid of being sued but was actively inviting it.

"If you're a man born of a woman, sue me. Let me teach you how to be cooked. We are in England, sue me," he said directly to the pastor.

Solomon Buchi accuses Pastor Tobi Adegboyega of intimidation

Solomon Buchi claimed the pastor's public remarks were a calculated attempt to silence criticism rather than a genuine call for accountability.

He argued that taking the matter to court would actually benefit him, as it would give him a platform to present what he described as damṅing evidence.

The social commentator also alleged that Pastor Tobi's circle was rattled by his posts, saying he had received intelligence indicating the cleric's PR team had been holding meetings about him.

"I'm making these posts because I know it rattles you so much," he wrote in the caption accompanying the video.

Solomon Buchi confronts Pastor Tobi Adegboyega over comments about critics and legal action. Photo: solomonbbuchi/pastortobiadegboyega

Source: Instagram

Solomon Buchi claims victims are ready to speak

Beyond the legal challenge, Solomon Buchi made serious allegations against Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, claiming there were individuals whose lives had been significantly harmed as a result of the pastor's actions, including people who had been jailed and later released.

He said some of these individuals were prepared to go on camera and speak publicly.

"People whose lives you have crumbled, that have gone to jail, come back because of you," he said, insisting Adegboyega was fully aware of who these people were without him needing to name them.

He also referenced a previous legal case in which he claimed he sued others and emerged victorious, using it as further grounds for his confidence.

"You can take me to court, but you cannot take God to court," he added, closing with a pointed religious warning.

In the post's caption, Solomon Buchi said each future video would come with what he described as evidence he is able to share publicly, and ended with a sharp jab:

"Hope you didn't

on melatonin last night?"

Watch Solomon Buchi's Instagram video addressed to Pastor Tobi below:

Femi Unfiltered warns Peller and Jarvis about Pastor Tobi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Femi Unfiltered warned Peller and Jarvis to distance themselves from Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, citing concerns over their association with the London-based cleric.

Femi said his ongoing investigation into SPȦC Nation involved alleged victims, documents, transactions, messages and witness accounts.

He also referenced the couple’s recent appearances with Pastor Tobi in London, while Peller and Jarvis had yet to respond to his warning.

Source: Legit.ng