RJ Mitte, who played Walter White Jr. in Breaking Bad, died on Monday in Texas at the age of 34

Days before his death, the actor uploaded a final Instagram post expressing his desire to return to the beloved series

In the clip, Mitte reflected on setting a high bar for himself as a young actor and the pressure of living up to it

RJ Mitte's final social media post has taken on a deeply emotional significance, revealing that the actor had been openly discussing his desire to return to the role that defined his career just days before his passing.

Mitte, who portrayed Walter White Jr., also known as Flynn, in the acclaimed AMC drama Breaking Bad, died on Monday in Texas.

RJ Mitte's last Instagram post trends after his demise. Photo credit@rjmitte

Source: Instagram

He was 34 years old. A county official confirmed his death to TMZ, which reported that Mitte died by taking his own life. Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding his passing.

Mitte's Final Post on Breaking Bad

Last Thursday, Mitte shared a clip to Instagram from a sit-down conversation with podcaster Joe Vulpis. In it, he spoke with genuine passion about the possibility of a Breaking Bad spin-off, insisting that the story of the White family was far from over.

"I don't think that was the end of Skyler, Walt and Holly's journey," he told Vulpis. "I think there's a lot of unanswered questions there for them. There's more to be told. There's always more to be told, but you got to tell it right."

He also turned the power over to the show's devoted fanbase, saying, "If something happens in the future with the show, you know, the fans control that. The fans control what continues to get made."

RJ Mitte continues trending after his death at 34. Photo credit@rjmitte

Source: Instagram

Vulpis responded enthusiastically, suggesting that a series following the White family would likely shoot straight to the top of any streaming platform and could potentially surpass even the original show's success.

"A Long Way Down From the Top of the Mountain"

Mitte's reply to that idea was quietly reflective. Rather than excitement, he expressed the weight of expectation that had followed him since Breaking Bad's iconic run.

"See that's the hardest thing," he said. "I set a bar for myself as a young man that is kind of unattainable. And I tell people, I say, look, it's a long way down from the top of the mountain."

Breaking Bad, which aired from 2008 to 2013, earned widespread critical acclaim and remains one of the most celebrated television series ever made. Mitte, who himself lives with cerebral palsy, drew significant praise for his portrayal of the character, bringing an authenticity and depth to Flynn that resonated with audiences around the world.

DJ Exmax dies as Seyi Shodimu mourns

Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer Seyi Shodimu took to Instagram to mourn the passing of his close friend, DJ Exmax, whose real name was Chris Adeniyi.

The late DJ was widely celebrated as a legendary figure in the Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia (DMV) Nigerian party scene and an early pioneer of the global Afrobeats movement, helping to promote Nigerian music and culture to audiences abroad.

Following news of his passing, friends, colleagues, and fans flooded social media with heartfelt tributes, remembering DJ Exmax for his contributions to the music scene and his impact on the Nigerian community in the diaspora.

Source: Legit.ng