Mr Eazi confirmed in a Capital XTRA interview that he has already crossed billionaire status in multiple African currencies

The Nigerian singer broke down his billionaire status across multiple African currencies, drawing comparisons to Jay-Z

Mr Eazi also revealed he owns a stake in UK ticketing company Shubh's, hinting at his growing business portfolio

Mr Eazi has sparked conversations online after a candid Capital XTRA interview where he addressed his billionaire status with a mix of humour and confidence.

Speaking with the radio host in October 2026, the Nigerian singer and entrepreneur was asked whether he was on his way to becoming the first Afrobeats billionaire.

What Mr Eazi said about being Afrobeats’ first billionaire sparks curiosity. Credit: @mreazi

Source: Instagram

His response was layered. Rather than give a simple yes or no, he broke down the answer by currency, confirming that in Nigerian naira, he has already crossed that milestone.

He extended the same claim to Zimbabwean dollars and Ghanaian cedis, drawing laughter from the room before getting to the real point.

When the conversation turned specifically to US dollars, Mr Eazi was measured but optimistic, saying:

"US dollars, you know, soon come. I'm not really looking for that, that's not the target. But I see it; it's coming. Anytime now."

Mr Eazi on freedom and business moves

Beyond the billionaire talk, the artist used the interview to reflect on what truly drives him.

He described freedom as a deeply personal value, specifically musical freedom and the ability to release his work on his own terms.

Mr Eazi’s response to the Afrobeats billionaire label attracts attention. Credit: @mreazi

Source: Instagram

The conversation also took a turn towards business when the host noted that Mr Eazi owns a stake in Shubh's, a ticketing company operating in the UK. The singer confirmed this without hesitation, suggesting his interests extend well beyond music.

Perhaps the moment that is generating the most attention online came when the host suggested Mr Eazi could be called "Africa's Jay-Z." Rather than deflect the comparison, he embraced it with a grin while also drawing a cheeky distinction: "Jay-Z is Jay-Z. I'm Mr Eazi. Jay-Z has Beyoncé and not Tamey."

Watch Mr Eazi's Capital XTRA interview on Instagram:

Mr Eazi reacts to 'welcoming 1st child' rumours

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mr Eazi reacted to viral claims that he and his wife, Temi Otedola, had welcomed their first child together.

A social media user shared AI-generated photos showing Temi carrying a newborn and claimed the couple welcomed a baby girl after their long relationship.

Mr Eazi dismissed the claim by posting a message asking if his wife was aware she had supposedly given birth, shutting down the rumours.

Source: Legit.ng