RJ Mitte, who starred as Walter White Jr. in the Emmy-winning drama series Breaking Bad, has died aged 34 in Texas

The actor, who lived with cerebral palsy, earned a Screen Actors Guild Award in 2014 for his work on the series

Mitte's representative confirmed his passing and remembered him as a passionate disability rights advocate and philanthropist

RJ Mitte, the American actor widely recognised for his portrayal of Walter White Jr. in the acclaimed television drama *Breaking Bad*, has died at the age of 34. His representative confirmed the news, describing it as a moment of profound grief for those who knew and admired him.

Mitte passed away in Brownsville, Texas. No official cause of death has been confirmed at this time, and the Brownsville Police Department stated that the manner and cause of death remain under investigation. Authorities added that no foul play is suspected.

RJ Mitte, 'Breaking Bad' actor who played Walter White Jr. dies at 34. Photo credit@rjmitte

Source: Instagram

RJ Mitte's Role in Breaking Bad

The actor brought a deeply personal dimension to his character on *Breaking Bad*, the critically acclaimed series starring Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul.

Mitte himself lived with cerebral palsy, and that lived experience informed his nuanced performance as the son of drug kingpin Walter White. His work on the show earned him a Screen Actors Guild Award in 2014 as part of the ensemble cast.

His representative, Sean Reilly, noted that Mitte "brought authenticity to the role and built a platform on disability awareness and inclusion."

RJ Mitte, 'Breaking bad' actor dies at 34. Photo credit@rjmitte

Source: Instagram

Disability Advocacy and Philanthropy

Beyond his acting career, Mitte dedicated significant energy to championing disability rights. He served as an ambassador for both United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children's, two organisations focused on supporting individuals with physical disabilities.

He also established The Mitte Foundation, a personal initiative aimed at driving philanthropic efforts and community development. Through the foundation and his public profile, he worked to "challenge stereotypes and promote greater representation for people with disabilities," according to Reilly's statement.

Reilly described Mitte as "a beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate," noting that his passing is a significant loss not just to the entertainment world but to the broader disability community he spent years serving.

DJ Exmax dies as Seyi Shodimu mourns

Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer Seyi Shodimu took to Instagram to mourn the passing of his close friend, DJ Exmax, whose real name was Chris Adeniyi.

The late DJ was widely celebrated as a legendary figure in the Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia (DMV) Nigerian party scene and an early pioneer of the global Afrobeats movement, helping to promote Nigerian music and culture to audiences abroad.

Following news of his passing, friends, colleagues, and fans flooded social media with heartfelt tributes, remembering DJ Exmax for his contributions to the music scene and his impact on the Nigerian community in the diaspora. Many described him as a man with a generous heart whose warmth, passion for music, and dedication to bringing people together left a lasting impression on those who knew him. Seyi Shodimu’s tribute has added to the outpouring of grief as the music community mourns the loss of a respected figure.

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Source: Legit.ng