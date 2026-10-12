A short clip of Burna Boy showing off a heavily iced-out diamond chain sent Nigerian social media into a frenzy

Veteran artist KCee's reaction to the luxury jewellery quickly stole the spotlight, leaving everyone in the room in stitches

Fans flooded the comments with jokes and prayers of their own after the clip began circulating online

A brief video clip featuring Burna Boy and Kcee has become one of the funniest viral moments among Nigerian music fans in recent memory, and it is all because of one man's reaction to some very expensive jewellery.

In the footage, the Afrobeats superstar, who attended socialite Jowizaza's party in Lagos on Sunday, October 11, proudly showed off a massive, heavily iced-out diamond pendant and chain, reportedly valued in the millions. The camera then caught KCee's response, and it was anything but understated. The veteran entertainer appeared completely overwhelmed by the display of wealth, launching into an exaggerated, comedic prayer sequence that had everyone in the room bursting into laughter.

Music stars KCee and Burna Boy meet at Jowizaza's party in Lagos. Credit: kcee/burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Burna Boy's jewellery stuns the room

The clip taps into something fans already know well about Burna Boy: he does not do things halfway. Whether it is his music, his performances, or his fashion choices, the Grammy-winning artist has long set the bar for extravagance in the Nigerian entertainment space. The diamond chain on display in the video appears to be a continuation of that tradition.

KCee, known widely for his hit "Limpopo," clearly was not prepared for the full scale of the luxury in front of him. His decision to respond with prayer rather than words gave the internet exactly the kind of comedic gold it craves.

KCee turns to prayer after sighting Burna Boy’s massive diamond chain. Credit: kcee

Source: Instagram

The video capturing KCee's reaction to Burna Boy's neck chain is below:

Reactions to KCee's display

Nigerians on Twitter wasted no time weighing in on the moment, with reactions ranging from amused to deeply philosophical about wealth.

@0xmar_n wrote:

"If e reach your turn no turn prayer warrior"

@CalmForgeX commented:

"Omo the life style cost 💲 na u no know"

@JessieKosin reacted:

"You're right! them dey feel the lifestyle 🤓😂"

@olanrewaju_0008 shared:

"Is that not Mr Limpopo that year ..he could've be that OG like Timaya, 2face , banky w ,Duncan mighty."

@princekvin55825 said:

"Na so money and luxury dey inspire people to pray harder!"

@BukolaJossy wrote:

"See how a billionaire turn Burna boy hype man with bell….God Abeg"

@Johnny17479 commented:

"See as burna carried the whole Africa budget for neck . Omo money just dey some people hand oo"

jessiimma1 said:

"Money pass Money."

Burna Boy taunts DJ Tunez after club clash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Burna Boy taunted Tunez after reports of their Lagos nightclub clash surfaced online.

The singer shared a video of himself dancing at home while wrapped in a towel, appearing relaxed despite the controversy.

His relaxed mood and wide smile gave the impression that he was unbothered by the controversy surrounding him. However, he mocked the DJ, saying, "Ogbafia dey for ground,” while dropping to the floor, a moment that went viral.

Source: Legit.ng