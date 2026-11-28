Australia opened a permanent visa pathway aimed at exceptionally talented people from around the world

The invitation-only visa targets individuals who can contribute to key sectors of the Australian economy

Four specific categories of foreign nationals could be eligible to apply for the prestigious visa

Australia has identified four categories of foreign nationals who could qualify for one of its most prestigious immigration pathways, raising hopes for high-achieving professionals eyeing a permanent move to the country.

The Australian Government's National Innovation Visa (subclass 858) is a permanent, invitation-only visa designed for exceptionally talented migrants who have demonstrated outstanding achievement in their field.

Australia mentions those who are qualified for a National Innovation visa. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

According to the official home affairs website, successful applicants must have an internationally recognised track record and the capacity to make meaningful contributions to sectors that are critical to Australia's future economic growth.

Australia: Who qualifies for the visa?

The government has outlined four categories of people who may be considered for the National Innovation Visa:

- Global researchers

- Entrepreneurs

- Innovative investors

- Athletes and creatives

The visa is targeted at both established leaders and emerging talent, meaning applicants do not necessarily need to be at the peak of their careers to be considered. What matters is that they have demonstrated high-calibre ability and show potential to drive productivity and job creation within the Australian economy.

What Australia expects from applicants

The National Innovation Visa is not a standard work or skilled migration pathway. Australia designed it specifically to attract individuals whose contributions could shape the country's prosperity at a national level. This means the bar for eligibility is set considerably higher than for most other visa categories.

Applicants must be invited to apply, so there is no open application process. The invitation-only structure suggests Australia is actively identifying and recruiting specific talent rather than fielding mass applications.

For Nigerians with ambitions to relocate abroad, particularly those in research, business, sport or the creative arts, the visa represents a potentially significant opportunity. The japa wave has seen many Nigerians seek pathways to countries such as the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States, but Australia's National Innovation Visa offers an alternative route for those with exceptional credentials.

Full details of the visa's requirements and eligibility criteria are available on the Australian Government's immigration portal.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Australia named three aged care jobs foreigners can use to qualify for permanent residency.

Australia: Jobs for securing skilled work visas

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia announced 15 occupations that received the most skilled work visas, including jobs in healthcare, technology, trades and professional services.

Chefs topped the list, while doctors, nurses and software programmers also featured among the most sought-after workers. But appearing on the list does not guarantee a visa: applicants must still meet Australia’s occupation, skills and sponsorship requirements.

Source: Legit.ng