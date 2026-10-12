Ex-BBNaija contestant Deeone posted a voice note of a 62-year-old man alleging that relationship coach Solomon Buchi collected $10 million from him

The man claimed the money left him homeless, forcing him to return from the UK and squat with his mother in a village

Deeone admitted during the call that he had no intention of verifying the claims or contacting Solomon Buchi before posting

Ex-BBNaija contestant Deeone stirred up social media after sharing a voice note featuring a man who alleged that popular relationship coach Solomon Buchi collected a staggering $10 million from him.

The clip, posted on Instagram on Saturday, 10 October 2026, captures Deeone on a phone call with an unidentified man who claimed the alleged transaction had completely upended his life.

Reactions as Deeone shares voice note of man claiming Solomon Buchi took $10 million from him. Photo credit@solomonbuchi/@deeonetv

Source: Instagram

According to the man, he had been living in the United Kingdom before the financial dealings forced him to return to Nigeria, where he is now staying with his mother in a village.

"This boy ruined my life," the man said on the recording, his voice breaking as he spoke. "As I'm speaking to you currently, I was living in the UK, but this problem brought me back. I'm currently squatting with my mother in the village."

Deeone admits he will not verify the claims

In a revealing moment within the same conversation, Deeone openly told the man he had no plans to reach out to Solomon Buchi for his side of the story before publishing the content.

Deeone calls out Soloom Buchi, makes allegations. Photo credit@deeonetv

Source: Instagram

Deeone admitted his primary motivation was to trend online rather than pursue any form of resolution for the alleged victim.

"I just want to bring that guy down," Deeone said candidly during the call. "I'm not after solution. People on internet they will like it. I will not verify from Solomon."

The man on the call, who said he was 62 years old, also acknowledged that his goal was not to recover his money through Deeone's intervention but simply to expose the situation publicly.

Here is the Instagram video of Deeone speaking about Solomon Buchi:

Nigerians React to the Viral Clip

The post attracted widespread mockery from Nigerians online, many of whom questioned the credibility of the allegations and Deeone's handling of the situation.

@official_ose007 wrote: "62-year-old man's voice dey sound like this 😂Werey."

@tosan_therealtor commented:

"But Deeone... You no get any sense I swear. As you strong face like sey na serious thing."

@sunnyjworld said:

"Even D1 first burst laug make una dey calm down ooh"

@chefjewel__ reacted:

"10 million dollars as how now you people are funny in this app oh because if Solomon buchi scam someone of 10 million dollars he won't be on social media because he will be somewhere enjoying his life with his family."

@its_seyigold wrote:

"62years old squatting with his mother in the village from uk! Ahh!"

@mobility_nation asked:

"The man know wetin be $10m?"

@chiddyslim added:

" and you have not reported to the police, Home Office or Interpol.you think say UK na Nigeria. Which kind 63 years old man dey sound like 35 years man"

Deeone speaks about his colleagues

Legit.ng earlier reported that comedian Deeone once bragged about his popularity and that of some of his colleagues, who were ex-reality show stars.

He called the names of the reality stars who were still relevant today and shared the reason the others were not. However, not all fans agreed with him, as they shared their opinion about his remarks in the comment section.

Source: Legit.ng