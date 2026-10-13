Chivayo's sister Moe Madeline publicly addressed growing claims about the late billionaire's alleged brothers on Instagram

She insisted Wicknell was the only biological son of Isaac Mathias Chivayo, amid rising debate over his estate

A second post featuring an image of Judas raised eyebrows among observers who saw it as a veiled message to close associates

Wicknell Chivayo's sister has stepped forward to address what she calls a persistent misconception about her late brother's family, just days after Zimbabwe farewelled the flamboyant businessman in a funeral that stopped traffic across Harare.

Chivayo died on 30 September when a Bell 430 helicopter crashed at Kudenga Farm. He was buried alongside his wife, Lucy Muteke, on 8 October at Sahwira Glenforest Memorial Park.

Billionaire Chivayo’s family in the spotlight as sister addresses claims about alleged brothers. Credit: @sirwicknell

Source: Instagram

The ceremony drew government officials, business figures and musicians, with a procession of Rolls-Royces rolling down Kwame Nkrumah Avenue in a send-off that reflected the scale of his public persona.

Moe Madeline sets the record straight

Writing from the Instagram account moemadeline1, his sister Moe Madeline pushed back against speculation that had been circulating online.

"Everyday pano pano hee Wicknell's brothers..Wicknell's brothers... taabhoo... he was the only son of Isaac Mathias Chivayo!" she wrote, her frustration unmistakable.

Her post came shortly after a man known as GSIX, widely regarded as Chivayo's cousin, was photographed at a presidential event alongside senior officials.

That visibility reignited online debate over who truly makes up Chivayo's inner circle and who might claim his estate.

Those close to the late tycoon say the confusion is not entirely surprising. Although Chivayo was biologically the only son of Isaac Mathias Chivayo, he reportedly treated several cousins as brothers, drawing them into his business operations at Intratrek Zimbabwe and across his philanthropic network.

In Zimbabwean culture, where the distinction between cousin and brother is often fluid, few people around him ever questioned it.

The Judas post that sharpened the message

Roughly two hours after her initial statement, Moe Madeline posted again, this time alongside an image of Judas receiving a bag of coins.

She wrote: "Just because they showed up doesn't mean they support you. Judas was present at all prayer meetings too."

Many observers interpreted the post as a pointed remark directed at relatives and associates who made appearances at State House and the Gletwin residence during mourning, yet were reportedly absent during Chivayo's lengthy legal troubles over the Gwanda Solar Project.

GSIX has not publicly responded to either post.

The stakes around the inheritance question are considerable. Harare car dealers who supplied Chivayo with more than 300 luxury vehicles say significant sums remain unpaid following his death, Tuko reports.

Whether his cousins are recognised as brothers in a legal or familial sense could meaningfully affect how his estate is ultimately divided. For now, his sister's posts appear designed to leave little room for ambiguity.

Wicknell Chivayo’s sister opens up about his alleged brothers following billionaire’s death. Credit: @sirwicknell

Source: Twitter

Wicknell Chivayo’s ex-wife Sonja speaks

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wicknell Chivayo's ex-wife Sonja Madzikanda had a friend deliver a powerful speech on her behalf at the billionaire's funeral.

Sonja's address, spoken in Shona, centred on their shared children and the importance of love and healing.

The moment quickly drew widespread admiration for Sonja's dignity and composure in an extraordinarily painful situation.

Source: Legit.ng