Wicknell Chivayo's ex-wife Sonja Madzikanda had a friend deliver a powerful speech on her behalf at the billionaire's funeral

Sonja's address, spoken in Shona, centred on their shared children and the importance of love and healing

The moment quickly drew widespread admiration for Sonja's dignity and composure in an extraordinarily painful situation

Mourners at Wicknell Chivayo's funeral were moved to tears after his ex-wife, Sonja Madzikanda, delivered one of the most talked-about moments of the entire service, a heartfelt tribute read aloud by a friend on her behalf.

Sonja chose not to take the floor herself, but the words she carefully prepared carried enough weight to reduce the room to near silence.

Wicknell Chivayo’s ex-wife Sonja delivers emotional farewell that touches mourners. Credit: @sirwicknell

Source: Instagram

Delivered in Shona, the address was both tender and dignified, weaving together themes of forgiveness, motherhood, and the road ahead for the children she and Chivayo shared.

Sonja's Words on "Vana Vedu"

Rather than revisiting the complexities of their past relationship, Sonja kept her tribute firmly rooted in the present and future.

She referred to their children with the Shona phrase "vana vedu," meaning "our children," a choice of words that many present found deeply touching.

The message made clear that, whatever history existed between the two, the wellbeing of those children remained her priority above all else.

The speech deliberately sidestepped bitterness, instead placing love and healing at its centre. Those who witnessed it described the moment as one of the most striking of the entire funeral gathering.

Mourners praise Sonja's composure

Footage of the tribute spread quickly beyond the funeral venue, drawing praise from a wide audience.

Many who watched the moment unfold commended Sonja for the emotional strength she demonstrated while speaking about a man who had once been her husband, in front of a room full of mourners.

What Wicknell Chivayo’s ex-wife Sonja said at his funeral moved everyone to tears. Credit: @sirwicknell

Source: Instagram

The consensus was clear: at a moment when grief and complicated emotions could easily have led elsewhere, Sonja chose grace.

Her willingness to set aside any personal pain and speak with such composure left a lasting impression on everyone in attendance.

Watch her viral Facebook video below:

Wicknell Chivayo's chats with woman who predicted his death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Wicknell Chivayo's chats with a woman who predicted his death had emerged after his passing.

The exchange, posted on X on May 28, 2025, shows Mutami confronting Chivayo over politics and money. In one message, she told him bluntly: "Not everyone wants your money, that's what you should know."

She also pushed back against what she saw as his assumption that women sought his attention or gifts, stating she was not among those who, in her words, twerk for his cars.

Source: Legit.ng