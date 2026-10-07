Panret Damter graduated from Federal University Kashere with a remarkable CGPA, emerging as the best his graduating set

Damter began his university journey at age 16 and completed 77 courses across four years of study in the institution

His result breakdown showed 71 A's and 6 B's across all the 77 courses he took during his degree, sparking praise from many

Panret Damter, a graduate of the Federal University Kashere, has become the talk of social media after sharing his final academic result on LinkedIn in October 2026.

The Economics and Development Studies graduate completed 77 courses in total over his four-year programme, recording 71 A's and just 6 B's along the way. He was only 16 years old when he enrolled, making the achievement all the more striking.

A graduate who had 71 As and 6 Bs in 77 courses emerges overall best, posts CGPA. Photo: LinkedIn/ Panret Damter

Source: UGC

He achieved a remarkable 4.94 out of 5.00 CGPA that earned him the title of Best Graduating Student in his set.

Federal university student energes best with impressive CGPA

Reflecting on his undergraduate experience, Damter described a path shaped by long nights, moments of self-doubt, and the weight of leadership responsibilities alongside his academic commitments. He credited his success not to talent alone but to discipline, perseverance, and the support of those around him, including lecturers, mentors, friends, and family.

He wrote in his LinkedIn post:

"This milestone is therefore more than an academic achievement to me. It is a testament to God's goodness, grace, and faithfulness, and to the value of discipline, perseverance, continuous learning, and the support of good people."

Looking ahead, Damter said he intends to build on the knowledge he gained in economics, research, data analysis, and policy as he enters the next phase of his life.

Netizens celebrate federal university best graduating student

His post drew warm responses from colleagues and connections online.

Anita Umoren said:

"Amazing! Big congratulations, Damter."

Bello Muhammad Abdullahi said:

"Congratulations Panret and best wishes on the next chapter!"

Onasokhare Elijah said:

"Congratulations Panret! Just the start, this."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng