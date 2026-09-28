A video of Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, and Olori Ronke Ademiluyi at the Olojo Festival captured fans' attention

The royal couple were seen laughing and exchanging a high-five during the festival held from September 24 to 28, 2026

Fans compared the warm exchange with the monarch's cooler reaction to another wife, Olori Tosin, at the same event

A tender, unscripted moment between the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ojaja II), and one of his wives, Olori Ronke Ademiluyi Ogunwusi, is generating buzz online after footage from the Olojo festival went viral.

The Ooni marked the annual Olojo festival across five days, from Thursday, September 24, to Monday, September 28, 2026. On the final day of celebrations, a video emerged showing Olori Ronke arriving at the venue and making her way to greet the monarch.

Reactions as Ooni of Ife and Olori Ronke share sweet moment at Olojo Festival. Photo credit@ooniofife

Source: Instagram

Ooni and Olori Ronke's playful exchange

She knelt before the king in the customary gesture of respect, but what followed quickly shifted from formal to affectionate.

The two became absorbed in conversation, laughing freely and feeding off each other's energy. At one point, they both raised their hands and exchanged a high five, with the Ooni playfully pointing at the Olori as she giggled at whatever he said.

Ooni of Ife trends over love display at Olojo festival. Photo credit@ooniofife

Source: Instagram

When she eventually stood up, she held her husband's gaze for a lingering moment before stepping away to acknowledge others seated nearby.

The clip drew widespread attention, with many noting the ease and warmth between the two.

Several observers contrasted this with another moment at the same event involving another of the monarch's wives, Olori Tosin, whose attempt to take pictures with him reportedly did not receive the same warm reception.

Here is the Instagram video of Ooni of Ife and Ronke:

Fans react to the royal couple

Legit.ng compiled reactions from fans below:

@yomi_of_eko said:

"He be like say kabiyesi like this olori pass the rest ooooo"

@bunbright6 wrote:

"This Olori is very well behaved"

@yemisikunlipe shared:

"Kabiyesi's favorite. The way he plays with her in public, the mature giggles, the laughter etc."

@chief_nene_ojuolape commented:

"That's the only Olori Kabiyesi was dating before he became the Great King. I know and I'm sure. My great elder sister."

@lobalobaskincare noted:

"He be like say before marriage this Olori and kabiyesi na play mate the kind cruise wey dem Dey always Dey eh."

@blackdepressionforum wrote:

"Marry your friend O!"

Olori Ashley speaks about her son's position

Legit.ng reported that Olori Folashade shared a lovely video to capture her pregnancy journey with her fans on social media.

In the clip, she shared how her baby bump grew till she had her baby in her hands. She gushed over the gift.

In the caption of her post, she said her son was the crowned prince of Ife and shared the reason for her bold claims.

Source: Legit.ng