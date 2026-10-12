Four queens of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, were caught on camera sharing a warm moment at an event

The royal wives smiled, danced, and sang along to lyrics that emphasise sisterhood and togetherness

The video sparked a wave of reactions online, with fans gushing over the queens' bond while others raised questions about absent wives

Four of the Ooni of Ife's queens have sent social media into a frenzy after a video of them singing and dancing together surfaced online on Sunday, October 11, 2026.

The clip, shared on Instagram, captured the four wives of Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi in high spirits at an event, performing to the lyrics "We are family, I've got my sisters with me." Their smiles and synchronised energy painted a vivid picture of harmony within the royal household.

Ooni of Ife’s queens show their fun side as they perform together at an event. Credit: ooniadimulaife

Source: Instagram

Royal wives display sisterhood and solidarity

The moment resonated deeply with fans who have long been curious about how life works behind the walls of Ojaja's palace. For many, seeing the queens sing those particular lyrics together was far more than a casual dance; it read as a deliberate and public declaration of solidarity.

Polygamous royal homes are rarely associated with this kind of visible warmth between wives, which is part of why the video caught so much attention so quickly.

The video comes on the heels of clips that had fuelled speculation about friction between the Ooni and his queens at the Olojo festival. The new footage appeared to paint a warmer picture of affairs inside the palace walls.

Fans gush over Ooni of Ife’s queens' display at a recent event. Credit: ooniadimulaife

Source: Twitter

Watch the Instagram video of Ooni's queens' performance below:

Social media users react to Ooni's queens' performance

The clip drew a flood of comments from followers who were moved, amused, and occasionally pointed in their observations on Instagram.

@omonijoolawumi wrote:

"These four Queens are inseparable in Ojaja's palace, they understand what it entails, my love❤❤❤❤ for them opoooor."

@omosisiarewa commented:

"Matured Olori's that understand their assignments, joyfully supporting each other."

@ellakings81 asked:

"What about the fair younger Olori with twins?"

@adeolangr82 quipped:

"Make person put Naomi among these ones😂😂"

@sammygold_jewelry suggested:

"Make una dey wear same outfit now."

@gbemi2k added:

"Nice one. But next time wear same cloth to show more unity and love."

Ooni's queen speaks about her son's position

Legit.ng reported that Olori Folashade, one of Ooni's queens, shared a lovely video to capture her pregnancy journey with her fans on social media.

In the clip, she shared how her baby bump grew till she had her baby in her hands. She gushed over the gift.

In the caption of her post, she said her son was the crowned prince of Ife and shared the reason for her bold claims.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng