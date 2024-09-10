Olori Ashley Folashade has shared lovely video to capture her pregnancy journey with her fans on social media

In the clip, she shared how her baby dump grew till she had her baby in her hands she gushed over the gift

In the caption of her post, she said her son was the crowned prince of Ife and shared the reason for her bold claims

Olori Ashley Folashade, one of the wives of Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, has shared a video to show how her pregnancy journey progressed till she had her baby.

Legit.ng had reported that the highly revered monarch had announced the birth of his baby with Olori Ashley Folashade on social media.

Olori Ashley appreciates Ooni of Ife after childbirth.

In a post made by the queen, she said her son was the crowned prince of Ife kingdom. According to her, her son was prince from both side of his parents.

She said that her son was a prince from the mother side of Ooni Adagba's royal compound of Lafogido ruling house and also a prince from the father's side of Ooni Agbedegbede royal compound of Giesi ruling house.

Olori Ashley noted that the two houses combined to form the royal throne of Oduduwa in Ile-Ife.

Olori Ashley shares pregnancy journey with fans

In the post, Olori Ashley shared her pregnancy journey as she showed her baby bumps and how it developed till she gave birth to her baby.

She appreciated her husband for standing by her throughout the journey. She also appreciated her personal assistance and her big sister, who kept her social media handle busy throughout the nine-month to kill curiosity of fans.

Recall that the Ooni of Ife and one of his wives, Olori Tobi, had welcomed a set of twins before Olori Ashley gave birth.

See the post here:

How fans react to the video

Netizens have reacted to the video shared by the Olori Ashley. Here are some of the comments below:

@bustlineyetunde:

"Massive congratulations my Queen. You glowed all through. That must be God at work! Welcome our lil’ Prince! ."

@drvanadium:

"The process. Now he is here. Congratulations Olori."

@teniola_ajanaku:

"Do not apologize for speaking life into your sees....Crown prince he shall be and that's on period."

@mettyhair

"This is so beautiful to watch, congratulations olori. God bless the prince.'

@alenicki_touch:

"Double Prince who will also have dual citizenship. Well done mama."

@ere_tolofari:

"The Queen that caught my attention amongst the Queens congratulations her majesty."

@deroyaltyservices:

"Ese Eledumare steeze maintained even in pregnancy. Yeyelua."

@auntrayo:

"Black don’t crack! Congratulations Queen."

@omokennie:

"So lovely to watch, congratulations once again.Best slide is the the one with the baby."

@shu_ga:

"Make person fine during pregnancy.The ever radiant and beautiful queen .Kabiesi mama congratulations on your bundle of joy, your joy is permanent lase edumare."

Ooni of Ife receives twins in palace

Legit.ng had reported that the photos taken when Ooni of Ife welcomed his set of twins to the palace had surfaced on social media.

In the images, he was seen holding the two of them as he smiled joyfully at them while cuddling them.

Queen Tobi, the mother of the children, was also seen with him as she assisted him in carrying one of the twins.

