Nigerian singer Mr Eazi opened up about a popular relationship, saying he chose to ignore it, reflecting on what his life might have looked like

The Afrobeats star shared the post on his TikTok page on Thursday, September 24, 2026, pairing it with energetic dance moves

Fans flooded the comments section with reactions about love, commitment, and what Mr Eazi stood to lose

Nigerian singer and businessman Mr Eazi, whose full name is Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, has opened up about a piece of relationship advice he is grateful he never followed.

On Thursday, 24 September 2026, the Afrobeats star took to his TikTok page to reflect on the widely shared saying: "If you love them, let them go; if it is meant to be, they will come back to you." According to Mr Eazi, had he taken that advice to heart, things in his personal life could have turned out very differently.

Reactions as Mr Eazi shares relationship advice he would have regretted taking. Photo credit@mreazi

Source: Instagram

"Imagine say I listen to that," he said, shaking his head before breaking into energetic dance moves to emphasise his point.

Mr Eazi dances as he shared the advice he didnt listen to. Photo credit@mreazi

Source: Instagram

The singer is the husband of Temi Otedola, daughter of Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola. The couple got married in 2025 and have been together for several years, and the post quickly drew connections to that relationship, with many fans noting the obvious stakes involved in letting go versus holding on.

Here is the TikTok post made by the singer about relationship advice:

Fans weigh in on Mr Eazi's take

Mr Eazi's post sparked a lively conversation in the comments, with followers sharing their own thoughts on love and the wisdom of fighting for a partner.

@____la_funky wrote:

"Nobody secure the bag reach rich people"

@pee_porschee commented:

"Omo ehn!!! Sometimes, you gatz fight for who you love o. I no go even lie. Drop that shakara and fight for who you love but be sure they are worth the fight too make you for no chop round 2 breakfast."

@symply_es kept it short and direct:

"Such a silly advice."

@_cherylgift offered a word of caution to female fans:

"This video is not for ladies ooo, BEWARE!! No go follow another woman dey drag man"

@smplyjessie1 praised the singer's decision:

"Let them go and watch them find someone else sharp sharp. Mr Eazi played it smart!"

One commenter, Mr ED, summed up the mood with a humorous nod to what might have been:

"Thank God you didn't listen, Cos if you had listen, you for just dey shout Zaga dat, All of my property, up till date, nonstop"

Mr Eazi reacts to 'welcoming 1st child' rumours

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mr Eazi reacted to viral claims that he and his wife, Temi Otedola, had welcomed their first child together.

A social media user shared AI-generated photos showing Temi carrying a newborn and claimed the couple welcomed a baby girl after their long relationship.

Mr Eazi dismissed the claim by posting a message asking if his wife was aware she had supposedly given birth, shutting down the rumours.

Source: Legit.ng