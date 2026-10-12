Zubby Michael’s Outfit to Jowizaza’s Star-Studded Party Ignites Reactions: “E No Get Style?”
- Zubby Michael turned heads at Jowizaza's star-studded newborn celebration in Lagos with a very unexpected outfit choice
- The Nollywood actor showed up to the A-list event wearing a promotional shirt for Toyin Abraham's upcoming movie Bestie
- Burna Boy, KCee, E-Money, IK Ogbonna and Ini Edo were also at the celebrity-packed gathering
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Zubby Michael managed to become a talking point at what was already a very high-profile event, and all it took was a single shirt.
The Nollywood actor attended socialite Jowizaza's newborn celebration in Lagos, a glitzy gathering that drew some of the biggest names in Nigerian entertainment. Grammy-winning artist Burna Boy, singer KCee, businessman E-Money, fellow actor IK Ogbonna, and actress Ini Edo all showed up to celebrate the occasion with Jowizaza and his wife.
Zubby Michael's shirt steals attention
Amid all the star power in the room, it was Zubby Michael's outfit that got people talking. The actor arrived wearing a shirt branded with the title of Toyin Abraham's upcoming movie, Bestie, essentially turning himself into a walking advertisement at a celebrity party. He later shared a clip of himself alongside Burna Boy from the event, which only amplified the attention his look received.
Fans and social media users were quick to weigh in once the footage circulated online. Reactions ranged from playful mockery to genuine appreciation for the loyalty he appeared to be showing to his colleague and her project.
A video of Zubby Michael and Burna Boy at Jowizaza's party is below:
Fans react to Zubby Michael's outfit
Here are some of the comments on Instagram below:
@dckhalifa_:
"Zubby no get style walai, see him shirt 😂"
@misswendy_1:
"We love @zubbymichael like that, you people can't just celebrate him and be happy, negative comments everywhere"
@folalanre:
"It is the Bestie shirt on Zuby for me"
@desreejuliet:
"Not zubbie with BESTIE T.SHIRT wao. @toyin_abraham you are loved.🙌🙌❤️❤️"
@kaycee_autos10010:
"Zubby and class dey quarrel, he should remove this his Onitsha style when he's with men with class. Which one is carrying a wine bottle all the time"
@young_currency411:
"Zubby what exactly are you wearing in this kind of setting?"
@big.anitaberry:
"Una know if na work he from they come before going there"
@chinagoromlifestyle_cooks:
"Zubby actually wore Bestie shirt to this gathering 😂"
Zubby Michael clashes with Isbea U
Legit.ng earlier reported that an amusing video emerged online, showing Zubby Michael clashing with comedian Isbae U during an episode of his show, 'On Curiosity Made Me Ask.'
The altercation took place amid a tense discussion, leading Zubby to lose his temper with Isbae U. As usual, Isbae U invited Zubby to his show and bombarded him with provocative questions.
One of the questions was why Zubby doesn't take part in real-life armed robberies, instead just portraying them in his films.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng