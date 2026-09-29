“It Took Me 6 Months”: Toyin Abraham Opens Up on Struggle to Get Reminisce for Bestie
- Toyin Abraham announced indigenous rapper Reminisce as a lead cast member in her upcoming cinema movie, Bestie
- Reminisce will play the character Kazeem in the film scheduled for December 2026
- Abraham revealed it took her six months to convince Reminisce to return to acting after his role in King of Boys
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Actress and filmmaker Toyin Abraham has added another big name to the roster of her highly anticipated film, Bestie, confirming that indigenous rapper Reminisce will feature as one of the lead cast members.
Abraham made the announcement on her social media pages, sharing a clip of the rapper in character. She described Reminisce as the "GOAT of all GOATs," revealing he will portray Kazeem in the movie.
"GOAT of all GOATS! Reminisce is Kazeem, aka Alaga Big Star, in BESTIE! One of the lead cast, and our GOAT came, saw, and brought the house down! The energy, the madness, the talent! This one is on another level! BESTIE in cinemas from 16th December!" she wrote.
Toyin Abraham's six-month battle to sign Reminisce
Securing the rapper's involvement was far from straightforward. After a fan expressed excitement about Reminisce returning to the screen following his memorable appearance in the hit film King of Boys, Abraham opened up about the behind-the-scenes struggle.
"Took me 6months to convice him cos he said he doesnt want to act again after KOB. Im happy we are here," she responded.
The admission sheds light on just how determined Abraham was to have Reminisce on board, and it appears the effort paid off, with the filmmaker clearly thrilled by his on-set performance.
Bestie's star-studded cast
Reminisce joins an already impressive ensemble that Abraham has been unveiling in the build-up to the film's release. Veteran actor Pete Edochie was announced as Papa Ngozi, while veteran actress Sola Sobowale takes on the role of Mama Ngozi.
Other cast members confirmed so far include BBNaija Season 10 winner Imisi as Suzy Baby, Maurice Sam as Peter, Yakubu Mohammed as Hassan, and comedian Lizzy Jay as Kaffy.
Bestie is scheduled to open in cinemas nationwide on December 16, 2026, positioning itself as one of the major Nollywood offerings of the festive season.
Toyin Abraham's tweet about how it took 6 months to convince Reminisce is below:
Toyin Abraham meets Burna Boy's mother
Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Toyin Abraham took her record-breaking comedy-drama Oversabi Aunty to an international stage, with a special open-air screening and talk event held at the prestigious Humboldt Forum in Berlin, Germany.
The event drew a large crowd who gathered under the open sky to watch the film, and Abraham captured the electric atmosphere on video, sharing it with her fans back home.
One of the highlights from the event was the moment she met Burna Boy's mother and manager, Bose Ogulu.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng