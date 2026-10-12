Uche Montana penned a warm birthday tribute to actress Regina Daniels as she clocked 25 on Sunday, October 11, 2026

Regina Daniels responded to Montana's post with an affectionate message, racking up nearly 3,000 likes on Instagram

The exchange is drawing attention given Ned Nwoko's past allegations linking Montana to his estranged wife

Actress Uche Montana has publicly celebrated her colleague Regina Daniels on her 25th birthday, sharing a heartfelt tribute on Instagram that is generating buzz online.

Montana, a verified actress and social media personality, posted a birthday message for Daniels on Sunday, October 11, 2026, describing the celebrant as her "soft spot" and a "beautiful soul."

Uche Montana and Regina Daniels' heartwarming exchange leaves fans gushing. Credit: uchemontana/regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

"Happy birthday, My Girl 🥺❤️ My soft spot, my beautiful soul. If only you knew how much I admire your strength 👑 You my darling deserve all the beautiful things of life 🥰 Ilysm❤️👑," Montana wrote in the post.

The tribute, laced with admiration, made special mention of Daniels' inner strength — a word choice many observers found significant given the public scrutiny the actress has faced in recent months.

Regina Daniels responds with love

Daniels did not let the message go unacknowledged. The actress replied directly in the comments section, gushing over Montana's kind words.

"Babyyyyy thank youuu 🥺…I love youuuuuuu🥰😻," Daniels wrote, a response that quickly gathered 2,854 likes.

The warm exchange between the two women is attracting additional attention because of comments made earlier this year by Ned Nwoko, Regina's estranged husband. Nwoko had made bold public allegations against Montana, accusing her of being a drug supplier to Daniels — claims Montana firmly denied and threatened to pursue legally.

Against that backdrop, the affectionate birthday exchange between the two actresses is being read by many as a show of solidarity and a reaffirmation of their friendship.

Montana's message also comes amid concerns about her health. Legit.ng reported that Regina Daniels celebrated her 25th birthday on Saturday, October 10, 2026, in a wheelchair, sharing that her condition had been deteriorating for some time.

Uche Montana celebrates Regina Daniels amid health concerns. Credit: uchemontana

Source: Instagram

See Uche Montana's birthday post for Regina Daniels on Instagram below:

Reactions as Uche Montana celebrates Regina Daniels

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments from fans on Instagram. Read them below:

fa_y_1 commented:

"I’m happy you posted her fr , my love for you done increase to infinity."

_.trulypretta reacted:

"I was waiting for you to post her🥹😭im so happy love you too both."

luxrybyaj said:

"This is so sweet, i am so happy you guys re still friends, happy birthday Gina."

koromaada0 reacted:

"Continue to be strong for us please my love.happy birthday."

Emeka Rollas apologises to Regina Daniels others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that former Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) President Emeka Rollas apologised to Regina Daniels, among others, following his comments during their marital crisis in 2025.

Rollas admitted that although he stood by some of his earlier concerns, he handled the situation poorly and regretted how he addressed the families and his colleagues.

He extended his unconditional apology to the Daniels and Nwoko families, the AGN Board of Trustees, and several industry colleagues, adding that accepting his apology was entirely their choice.

Source: Legit.ng