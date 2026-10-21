Peggy Ovire Breaks Down in Tears on Birthday as Hype Woman Recounts What Actress Endured in Marriage
- Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire broke down in tears during her birthday surprise on October 21, 2026
- Hype woman T&K Voices Akewi recounted the betrayal, heartbreak and public humiliation Peggy endured in her marriage
- The emotional clip was shared on Peggy's Instagram page, with the hype woman also co-tagged in the post
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Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire had a deeply emotional birthday celebration on October 21, 2026, breaking down in tears as her close friend and hype woman painted a vivid picture of the pain she endured in her marriage to fellow actor Fredrick Leonard.
Hours after Peggy had shared a glowing birthday post on Instagram describing her new age as "a beautiful beginning" and expressing her intention to welcome joy without fear, a video surfaced on her page showing a very different scene.
In the clip, the actress was seen weeping uncontrollably while Yoruba hype woman Ayodele Tayelolu Deborah, popularly known as T&K Voices Akewi, delivered an impassioned tribute on her behalf.
What T&K Voices Akewi said about Peggy Ovire
The hype woman did not hold back, detailing what she described as years of suffering the actress had quietly carried largely on her own.
She spoke of betrayal from an early age, the weight of public humiliation, and heartbreak that left the actress reaching out in the middle of the night for comfort.
"She navigated this whole life all by herself. Which betrayal did she not experience? From a young age, she has been working. She has seen a lot; she has experienced a lot. Is it the betrayal? Is it the heartbreak? Is it the public humiliation? Sometimes she would call me at 2 AM or 3 AM, and I didn't have the strength to do anything for her. She would call me and cry; she would shed bitter tears. She would tell me, 'See my experience.' The only thing I could do for her at that time was to encourage her," T&K Voices Akewi said.
The post was captioned:
"PEGGGY OVIRE A WOMAN WHO ENDURED WHAT WOULD HAVE SILENCED ANOTHER 🥹🥹🥹🥹she saw and she conquered a terrible marriage 🥹🥹🥹 A A QUEEN AND MORE, a good friend who stood by her friend."
Peggy had earlier marked her birthday on Instagram with a reflective message about becoming the woman she is meant to be, speaking about giving herself grace and trusting God through uncertainty.
The contrast between that composed, forward-looking post and the raw emotion captured in the birthday video underscored just how much the actress has been carrying privately.
Peggy Ovire's marriage to actor Fredrick Leonard, which had attracted significant public attention, came to an end recently.
The birthday tribute from her hype woman offered one of the most personal glimpses yet into the toll that experience took on her.
Watch Peggy Ovire break down in tears on her birthday as the hype woman recounted her marriage ordeal in the Instagram video below:
Tosin Silverdam gives update about Peggy Ovire's marriage
Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Tosin Silverdam had made a post about Peggy Ovire's marriage amid her face-off with her colleague.
The actress was rumoured to be facing challenges in her marriage a few months ago after her picture surfaced on social media.
He pointed out Peggy Ovire’s alleged behaviour toward her colleague, Taye Arimoro. According to him, Ovire and her estranged husband had conflicts because of what happened on her movie set at the time.
Source: Legit.ng
Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well. Contact: kola.ogunkanmi@corp.legit.ng